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Justin Herbert Lands on ESPN's Annual Best Quarterback Rankings

The Chargers quarterback came in at No. 7 on the outlet's annual list

Jul 13, 2026 at 08:05 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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Justin Herbert has once again landed on ESPN's list of best NFL quarterbacks.

The Chargers star was recently ranked at No. 7 in the outlet's annual rankings, which is made up of votes from league executives, coaches and scouts. More than 70 voters were called upon for the list, which is in its seventh year and was compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Here is what the panel noted about Herbert:

He's an immense talent who recorded historic numbers in his early years.

"If you're picking quarterbacks to build around, you're still taking him pretty high," an NFL personnel exec said. That proved true in the voting, with Herbert appearing on nearly 80% of the ballots. And his pairing with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has the league intrigued.

"There's a reason the Chargers OC job was the best one available -- because of the quarterback," an NFC scout said. "McDaniel should be able to streamline some things for [Herbert], manufacture some layup first downs for him."

Regardless, his playmaking is still prolific. Herbert's 10 passing touchdowns from outside the pocket led the NFL last season.

Herbert's 2025 season might not have been flashy, but he certainly showed his toughness as the Chargers rolled through 10 different starting offensive line combinations and more than 20 different five-man configurations in front of Herbert.

He was sacked 54 times in 2025, the second-highest total in the league, faced a league-high 263 pressures and played the final month of the season with a fractured left hand.

"Where would we be without 10? Oh, man. Ain't no telling, bro," Khalil Mack said late in the 2025 season. "Just knowing his tenacity and his heart and the grit and resolve that he plays with … having that at the quarterback position, you don't see that often.

"Over my 12 years, he's the most unique person I've seen at that position. There's some guys who have kind of had that, but it's something different with what he's been playing with and how he's been playing through it. It's somewhat crazy but also somewhat remarkable and unbelievable," Mack added.

As Herbert enters Year 7 in the NFL, there's reason to believe his best football is in front of him, especially as he gets ready for his first year with new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Herbert said in June that he didn't know McDaniel personally before the former Dolphins Head Coach joined Jim Harbaugh's staff.

But the quarterback said the initial meetings with McDaniel were "awesome" and "we talked about more than just football" in them.

"I could tell we were going to get along really quickly really well," Herbert said.

If everything clicks for Herbert and McDaniel in 2026, the quarterback could be even higher on this list next year.

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Top Shots 2025: Best of Justin Herbert

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign. Herbert recorded 3727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 498 yards rushing in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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