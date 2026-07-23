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Why the Chargers Are Among Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LXI

Jul 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

SuperBowlBuzz

The Chargers journey through the 2026 season begins soon, as training camp starts next week.

After back-to-back seasons of 11 wins under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the expectation of success remains — and Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes the Bolts have what it takes to win it all this year.

Orr unveiled his annual list naming every team that could end this season as Super Bowl champion, finishing with 14 that fit his criteria.

The Chargers, on Orr's list for the second consecutive year, were one of seven AFC teams to make an appearance.

His reasoning? It begins with the new Chargers offensive ecosystem led by Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

What McDaniel is capable of doing with quarterback Justin Herbert is exciting enough, but the analyst has his eyes on the run game being a gamechanger that helps lighten the load.

Orr wrote:

Mike McDaniel brings a fresh look to the Chargers' run game and a more quarterback-centric approach to run-first football. I don't see this as a complete departure from the Greg Roman regime, but the latter years of McDaniel's Dolphins era are a helpful clue as to how dizzying the Los Angeles backfield is going to look and how much less effort it will take from Justin Herbert to arrive at a sensible option when it's time to throw. We're all prisoners of the McDaniel-Herbert hype train at this moment, but it's hard not to be.

Go Behind-the-Scenes at Promo Day 2026

Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2026 season!

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
27 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
31 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
93 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
97 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
99 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
100 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
101 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
102 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
103 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
104 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
105 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
106 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
107 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
108 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
109 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
110 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
111 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
112 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
113 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
114 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
115 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
116 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
117 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
118 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
119 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
120 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
121 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
122 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
123 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
124 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
125 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
126 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
127 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
128 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
129 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
130 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
131 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
132 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
133 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
134 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
135 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
136 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
137 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
138 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
139 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
140 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
147 / 151

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Michael Gonzalez/Los Angeles Chargers
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There's plenty to be fired up about when you look at the Chargers backfield of Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell.

And when you look at McDaniel's success in that department, it grows even more.

The Dolphins racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.

The 49ers also had the sixth-most rushing yards (8,538), were tied for seventh with 237 total explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and had the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (71) in his four years as their run game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

What the Chargers offense looks like with McDaniel will play a big part in how far the Chargers go, but Orr also made sure to point out the role the opposite side of the ball will play as well.

Led by Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary in his first year in that role, the unit has a chance to continue its strong play from recent seasons.

Orr believes if some offseason additions reach their potential, the Chargers could be one of the teams playing in the final game of the season in February.

Orr wrote:

The Chargers' defense will prove to be the biggest question mark, though key additions on the defensive interior (Dalvin Tomlinson) and edge (first-round pick Akheem Mesidor) make them less susceptible to bottoming out after the loss of star coordinator Jesse Minter.

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