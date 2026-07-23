Why the Chargers Are Among Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LXI

There's plenty to be fired up about when you look at the Chargers backfield of Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell.

And when you look at McDaniel's success in that department, it grows even more.

The Dolphins racked up over 8,000 rushing yards over his four seasons calling the offense, including ranking fifth in the NFL with 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch.

The 49ers also had the sixth-most rushing yards (8,538), were tied for seventh with 237 total explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and had the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (71) in his four years as their run game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

What the Chargers offense looks like with McDaniel will play a big part in how far the Chargers go, but Orr also made sure to point out the role the opposite side of the ball will play as well.

Led by Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary in his first year in that role, the unit has a chance to continue its strong play from recent seasons.

Orr believes if some offseason additions reach their potential, the Chargers could be one of the teams playing in the final game of the season in February.

Orr wrote: