Live Updates from Chargers 2026 Training Camp

Report Day

It's that time of year. Chargers veterans reported for training camp at The Bolt on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's first practice. Quarterbacks, rookies and other select players arrived last week. The Chargers will host more than dozen open practices over the next few weeks, including two down in San Diego. With the Bolts coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and double-digit win seasons, expectations are high entering Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh.