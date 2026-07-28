Live Updates from Chargers 2026 Training Camp

Chargers 2026 Training Camp has arrived.
Chargers.com will provide daily updates to this page over the next few weeks with practice observations, key storylines and everything else you need to know leading up to the regular season.
Report Day
It's that time of year. Chargers veterans reported for training camp at The Bolt on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's first practice. Quarterbacks, rookies and other select players arrived last week. The Chargers will host more than dozen open practices over the next few weeks, including two down in San Diego. With the Bolts coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and double-digit win seasons, expectations are high entering Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh.
Photo Gallery: Chargers Report for Training Camp at The Bolt