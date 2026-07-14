Which Chargers Players Made Pro Football Network's Top 100 Players List?

There's no doubt the Chargers have some of the most talented players in the NFL.
With training camp just around the corner and the Bolts regular-season opener now less than two months away, Pro Football Network decided to highlight some of the league's best players — and the Chargers were well represented.
PFN recently compiled their annual Top 100 list and had four Chargers on the list while taking into account stats, team role and other factors.
And who else to get the team started in their rankings than Derwin James, Jr., one of the leaders at the forefront of the Bolts.
James checked in at No. 40 overall and was the highest-ranked safety in the league on the list after another Second Team All-Pro season.
James continues to be among the NFL's best at all facets of his position.
PFN wrote:
Derwin James Jr. comes in as the top-ranked safety on the PFN Top 100 this year, and it's easy to see why. Most notably, he led the NFL with an 88.5 PFN SAF Impact Score last season. His 87.0 coverage score was the best among all safeties in 2025, and his 86.0 score in run support was the third-best at the position.
Going into Year 8 of his NFL career, James is a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. Despite injury concerns earlier in his time with the Chargers, he's missed just eight games over the last five years and is coming off a three-interception season in 2025, which ties for the most he's had in a single season.
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
The next Chargers player on the list was Rashawn Slater at No. 63 overall, as the tackle has arrows pointing up heading into the new season after rehabbing from injury suffered last year during training camp.
Slater had the highest Pro Football Focus offense grade of any season in his career with a 91.1 in 2024. The number was also good for the second best among tackles in the NFL and first in the AFC. He also had 22 allowed pressures in 2024, which was the fewest he's allowed in a full season.
Although he missed the entire 2025 season, they believe that Slater is poised to return and provide quite the boost to the Chargers offense.
PFN wrote:
What Slater was able to do before the injury certainly earns him a spot on this list. He finished second among all NFL left tackles with an 85.3 PFN OL Impact Score in 2024, and he's made two Pro Bowl appearances in four healthy seasons. He's proven to be a high-level offensive tackle and a key cog of the Chargers' offense; fans saw what that offensive line looked like without him last season.
Slater's quarterback, Justin Herbert, followed him on the annual list at No. 80 overall.
Herbert's 2025 season might not have had the most gaudy numbers, but he displayed his toughness as the Chargers rolled through 10 different starting offensive line combinations and more than 20 different five-man configurations in front of him.
That doesn't go lost on the pundits, as his season was a true testament to why he continues to be among the league's best.
PFN wrote:
He's led the Los Angeles Chargers to double-digit wins in three of his last four seasons, placing in at least the NFL's top ten in passing yards in three of those four years. In 2026, he ranked ninth with 3,727 yards and tied for seventh with 26 passing touchdowns.
Herbert's 13 interceptions hurt his PFN QB Impact Score, as he finished with a career-low 75.1 score last season. However, he's remained an impactful player who carried the Chargers to the playoffs in spite of him playing with an injured hand and behind a hobbled, porous offensive line.
Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2026 season!
Not too far behind Herbert was the final Chargers player on the list in Joe Alt at No. 92.
The tackle earned Pro Bowl honors in Year 2 despite playing in just six games, showing what kind of talent and ceiling he has.
Not to mention, he did it playing at left tackle after starting at right tackle as a rookie.
PFN wrote:
Despite only playing in six games in 2025, Joe Alt made his first Pro Bowl appearance in just his second year in the NFL. Though you could argue about the validation of such a nod given his availability issues caused by injury, there's no denying that Alt is a Pro Bowl-level player when he's on the field.
Alt allowed just one sack in the six games he played last year, and he climbed from No. 21 to No. 12 among offensive tackles in PFN OL Impact Scoring. After excelling at right tackle in 2024, he seamlessly made the switch over to left tackle in 2025 with Rashawn Slater's injury. That speaks volumes about his versatility and just how good of a player he is overall.