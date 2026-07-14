Which Chargers Players Made Pro Football Network's Top 100 Players List?

The next Chargers player on the list was Rashawn Slater at No. 63 overall, as the tackle has arrows pointing up heading into the new season after rehabbing from injury suffered last year during training camp.

Slater had the highest Pro Football Focus offense grade of any season in his career with a 91.1 in 2024. The number was also good for the second best among tackles in the NFL and first in the AFC. He also had 22 allowed pressures in 2024, which was the fewest he's allowed in a full season.

Although he missed the entire 2025 season, they believe that Slater is poised to return and provide quite the boost to the Chargers offense.

PFN wrote:

What Slater was able to do before the injury certainly earns him a spot on this list. He finished second among all NFL left tackles with an 85.3 PFN OL Impact Score in 2024, and he's made two Pro Bowl appearances in four healthy seasons. He's proven to be a high-level offensive tackle and a key cog of the Chargers' offense; fans saw what that offensive line looked like without him last season.

Slater's quarterback, Justin Herbert, followed him on the annual list at No. 80 overall.

Herbert's 2025 season might not have had the most gaudy numbers, but he displayed his toughness as the Chargers rolled through 10 different starting offensive line combinations and more than 20 different five-man configurations in front of him.

That doesn't go lost on the pundits, as his season was a true testament to why he continues to be among the league's best.

PFN wrote:

He's led the Los Angeles Chargers to double-digit wins in three of his last four seasons, placing in at least the NFL's top ten in passing yards in three of those four years. In 2026, he ranked ninth with 3,727 yards and tied for seventh with 26 passing touchdowns.