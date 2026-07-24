What's the Most 'Pressing Question' For Mike McDaniel & Chris O'Leary Heading Into Chargers 2026 Season?

With O'Leary on the other hand, Jones' question focused more on a specific position that will have a big hand in his first year as an NFL playcaller.

The 34-year-old takes over a Chargers defense that has been among the league's best over the last two seasons, thanks to a variety of difference makers on every level.

But heading into 2026, Jones has his eyes on a Chargers edge rushing room led by Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and rookie Akheem Mesidor, as they will have a big hand in the production of the entire defense.

Jones wrote:

Perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack had his least productive season in 2025 as injury limited him to just 12 games and 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Mack, who had just six sacks in 2024, returns for a 13th NFL season, but at 35, a resurgence isn't likely. Fortunately for the Chargers, third-year edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu recorded a career-high 13 sacks and 23 quarterback hits and earned Pro Bowl honors. This year, the Chargers spent a first-round pick on pass rusher Akheem Mesidor. O'Leary will try to uphold the standard set by Jesse Minter, who is now in Baltimore, but he'll need his pass rushers to serve as the tone-setters for the defense to ensure success in Year 1.

The future Hall of Famer Mack enjoyed another strong year, while Tuipulotu enjoyed a breakout season as one of the NFL's top edge rushers. Add in Chargers first-round pick Mesidor in the mix and the Bolts have quite the trio.

All three players bring their own thing when it comes to rushing the passer but above all, are interchangeable along the line and not stuck to one spot.

Getting major contributions from this group, as well as finding the right mix, could allow the Chargers defense to set the tone for the rest of the unit.

"Get as many pass rushers on the field as we can," O'Leary said back in May. "Get teams into obvious pass situations, get those guys on the field, utilize them in ways that allow them to use their traits so if they're good inside, use them inside. In a general point of view, that's how I'm looking at it.