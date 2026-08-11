Chargers Training Camp Report: Donte Jackson Shines on Day 12

The Bolts have now completed 12 practices of Chargers 2026 Training Camp after they held a 90-plus minute session in full pads on Tuesday.
The Chargers will now travel to Houston on Wednesday and then play their preseason opener Thursday in Houston.
"I can't wait to watch them compete," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday. "It's that feeling in a game, that is exciting for everybody in the entire organization."
Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Tuesday's practice:
1. Jackson nabs 2 INTs
The Chargers have plenty of star power on defense, but don't sleep on Donte Jackson.
The veteran cornerback has looked steady in camp and had his best practice of the summer thus far when he nabbed two interceptions on Tuesday.
Jackson, who also had a pass breakup Tuesday, has been active in the secondary for all of camp.
"D Jax doing D Jax things, man," a smiling Jackson said last Thursday. "Just finding my way around the ball."
Jackson's first interception came off Justin Herbert when he jumped a route over the middle for JaQuae Jackson.
The ninth-year veteran then picked off DJ Uiagalelei toward the end of practice to cap off a solid day.
Jackson had a team-best 12 passes defensed in 2025 and also tied for the team lead with four interceptions in his first season with the Chargers.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson allowed just 24 receptions among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps in 2025, good for the second-fewest among players in that group.
He also allowed just a 56.3 quarterback rating when targeted, according to PFF, a total that was third-best among players.
Other defensive highlights from Tuesday included an interception from undrafted rookie safety Devin Grant off Uiagalelei.
Khalil Mack, Teair Tart and Akheem Mesidor each likely would have had a sack over a five-play sequence in full-team drills, while Derwin James, Marlowe Wax and Andre Carter had pass breakups.
2. McConkey, Hart battle in 1-on-1s
The Chargers won't play 15 or so starters in Houston on Thursday night, meaning Tuesday served as a chance for that group to get some solid reps.
That was the case in 1-on-1 drills as pass catchers and defenders went at it for the first time in camp, with the trenches following after.
Ladd McConkey and Cam Hart produced two of the best battles for the day, with each winning a rep.
McConkey started the drill by using his shiftiness to get downfield and hauling in a long pass from Herbert.
But Hart responded on the next rep by forcing an incompletion in tight coverage.
Offensively, Tre' Harris produced the highlight with a dazzling, tumbling catch deep down the field against Jackson.
Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar each showed good rapport with Herbert while Luke Grimm also had a solid rep.
On the defensive side, James produced a pass breakup against David Njoku while Daiyan Henley had one against Evan Svoboda.
Deane Leonard, Avery Smith and Genesis Smith each also forced incompletions.
As far as the trenches go, Tuli Tuipulotu won his initial rep against Joe Alt before Jamaree Caldwell bested Cole Strange along the interior.
Tyler Biadasz won against Tart before Jake Slaughter and Justin Eboigbe split a pair of reps.
Undrafted rookie Nadame Tucker won all three of his reps, besting Trey Pipkins III, Branson Taylor and Laekin Vakalahi, respectively.
Tucker pulled out power moves to top Pipkins and Taylor in the drill.
Tuipulotu said after practice that he's been impressed by Tucker in camp, noting "his grit" has stood out.
Kyle Kennard split his pair of reps while Mesidor got the best of Travis Burke on one rep.
Offensively, Trevor Penning won all three of his reps while Jacob Spomer won both of his.
Kayode Awosika, meanwhile, had a strong win against TeRah Edwards up front.
3. Daily offensive line update
A dozen practices in means a dozen updates on the offensive line.
The Bolts had three players — Slaughter, Awosika and Taylor — take reps at left guard in front of Herbert on Tuesday.
Harbaugh before practice said Slaughter has showed up of late.
"Jake Slaughter had a great weekend," Harbaugh said. "Right up to the minute right now, really like the tape from the weekend. His confidence, like he's getting it. That's super encouraging."
With Rashawn Slater not practicing, Pipkins manned the left tackle spot in practice while Tyler Biadasz, Strange and Alt mostly manned the rest of the line. Awosika did slot in at right guard at the tail end of practice for a few reps.
Harbaugh said before Tuesday's practice that multiple linemen will see time at left guard against the Texans.
"We'll have Yode, there will be Jake, and a few different combinations as the game goes on," Harbaugh said. "Give everybody opportunities to be had."
Elsewhere, the group in front of Lance featured, from left to right Burke, Taylor and Alex Harkey, Slaughter and Spomer, Awosika and Penning and then Logan Taylor at right tackle.
The line in front of Uiagalelei was jumbled with multiple players at each position.
Both Taylors and Vakalahi were at left tackle, Harkey and Josh Kaltenberger were at left guardm Kaltenberger and Spomer were at center, Penning and Kaltenberger were at right guard and Vakalahi and Logan Taylor were at right tackle.