Chargers Training Camp Report: Donte Jackson Shines on Day 12

The Bolts have now completed 12 practices of Chargers 2026 Training Camp after they held a 90-plus minute session in full pads on Tuesday.

The Chargers will now travel to Houston on Wednesday and then play their preseason opener Thursday in Houston.

"I can't wait to watch them compete," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday. "It's that feeling in a game, that is exciting for everybody in the entire organization."

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Tuesday's practice:

1. Jackson nabs 2 INTs

The Chargers have plenty of star power on defense, but don't sleep on Donte Jackson.

The veteran cornerback has looked steady in camp and had his best practice of the summer thus far when he nabbed two interceptions on Tuesday.

Jackson, who also had a pass breakup Tuesday, has been active in the secondary for all of camp.

"D Jax doing D Jax things, man," a smiling Jackson said last Thursday. "Just finding my way around the ball."

Jackson's first interception came off Justin Herbert when he jumped a route over the middle for JaQuae Jackson.

The ninth-year veteran then picked off DJ Uiagalelei toward the end of practice to cap off a solid day.

Jackson had a team-best 12 passes defensed in 2025 and also tied for the team lead with four interceptions in his first season with the Chargers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson allowed just 24 receptions among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps in 2025, good for the second-fewest among players in that group.

He also allowed just a 56.3 quarterback rating when targeted, according to PFF, a total that was third-best among players.

Other defensive highlights from Tuesday included an interception from undrafted rookie safety Devin Grant off Uiagalelei.