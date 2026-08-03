Why The Athletic's Robert Mays Believes Chargers Among NFL's Most Intriguing Teams in 2026

That could look like a variety of different things that will play out over time, but there's plenty of intrigue in that that could look like.

"They've purposely and consciously kept that close to the vest, so when we ultimately see it out on the field," Mays said. "Is he blitzing a little bit more? Is he playing man a little bit more? Is it a little bit more aggressive than it's been the last couple of years under Jesse Minter?

"That's the thing I'm most excited to see, what Chris O'Leary's version of this system ends up looking like," Mays added.

As far as the goal for the Chargers in 2026, Mays said he believes it is at least to win a playoff game in Year 3 of Harbaugh and the staff. He expects them to be firmly in the mix for the AFC West as well, with a chance to win it.

There is plenty of optimism nationally about the Chargers heading into 2026.

"I think they can win the division, and they can win a playoff game," Mays said. "If they aren't in the mix to win this division, I think it's disappointing season… It would be impressive and would be a feat if they were to win the division.