Derwin James Checks in at No. 2 on ESPN's Annual Best Safety Rankings

James finished the regular season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss. He also tacked on three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.

He's been a major reason why the Chargers defense has been able to find the success they have over the last two seasons, as he is the tone setter in all facets.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh knew it from the moment he arrived in Los Angeles.

"I knew he was an incredible player. What I learned after a day and a half two years ago, we had the full team together," Harbaugh said. "I remember halfway through the second practice just calling everybody up. I been here a day and a half, here's what I've noticed. Let's just do everything like No. 3. Whether it's in the meeting environment, training environment, practice environment.

"How he wears his uniform, how he conducts his business, how he goes about everything he does, anything and everything from example setter to tone setter to infectious energy giver," Harbaugh added. "Just do everything like No. 3."

Now, the 29-year-old figures to continue his impactful ways under new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary.

Whatever is asked of him, James is ready to make his presence known under a new playcaller in 2026.

"He's going to let me know whatever he needs from me and that role can change weekly," James said during the offseason. "I feel like I'm a very versatile player who whatever he needs: guard the tight end, guard the running back, blitz this week, play in the post, play deep."