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Derwin James Checks in at No. 2 on ESPN's Annual Best Safety Rankings

James, who has back-to-back All-Pro selections, moved up four spots from last year and ranked among the best players at his position

Jul 16, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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You can pretty much pencil in Derwin James among any list of the top NFL safeties.

James — who recently signed a multi-year contract extension — has produced back-to-back Second Team All-Pro seasons, wreaking havoc whether it's in the backfield, in coverage or anything in between.

And on Thursday, he was slotted at No. 2 in ESPN's annual list of the top players at his position, moving up four spots from the previous year.

The rankings are made up of votes from league executives, coaches and scouts. More than 70 voters were called upon in the annual rankings, which is in its seventh year and was compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The panel wrote about James:

The deal was a culmination of James' strong two years under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Since 2024, James has a combined 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, 16 tackles for loss and 14 pass deflections.

"I thought Derwin had his best, most complete year," an NFL secondary coach said. "Blitzing, coverage, tackling, just overall was really good. ... He can really do it all. And he's been healthy for a long stretch, which is good to see."

After missing most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, James has been durable the past five years. During that stretch, James is the only player in the NFL to log at least 1,000 snaps each at safety, slot corner and outside linebacker.

Top Shots 2025: Best of Derwin James, Jr.

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Jared Thomas/Los Angeles Chargers
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joey Hortiz/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.
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Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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James finished the regular season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss. He also tacked on three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018.

He's been a major reason why the Chargers defense has been able to find the success they have over the last two seasons, as he is the tone setter in all facets.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh knew it from the moment he arrived in Los Angeles.

"I knew he was an incredible player. What I learned after a day and a half two years ago, we had the full team together," Harbaugh said. "I remember halfway through the second practice just calling everybody up. I been here a day and a half, here's what I've noticed. Let's just do everything like No. 3. Whether it's in the meeting environment, training environment, practice environment.

"How he wears his uniform, how he conducts his business, how he goes about everything he does, anything and everything from example setter to tone setter to infectious energy giver," Harbaugh added. "Just do everything like No. 3."

Now, the 29-year-old figures to continue his impactful ways under new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary.

Whatever is asked of him, James is ready to make his presence known under a new playcaller in 2026.

"He's going to let me know whatever he needs from me and that role can change weekly," James said during the offseason. "I feel like I'm a very versatile player who whatever he needs: guard the tight end, guard the running back, blitz this week, play in the post, play deep."

He later added: "Whatever the game plan requires, I feel like I can help the team."

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