Why Jamaree Caldwell Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Defense in 2026

It's not common for a third-round pick to get drafted and immediately become one of the biggest contributors at their position.
Jamaree Caldwell did just that, as the No. 86 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was as steady as they came from the jump, finishing second among Chargers defensive linemen in snaps while playing all 17 regular-season games.
ESPN's Ben Solak is a believer that Caldwell could be in line for an even bigger 2026 season.
Solak recently tabbed each NFL team's potential breakout candidate on defense and went with Caldwell as his selection for the Bolts.
Solak wrote:
As a third-round rookie, Caldwell almost led the Chargers in snaps along the interior. He had 525 to Teair Tart's 526. Caldwell is a particularly exciting part of a deep defensive tackle rotation because he is capable of playing both over the center and over the guard, which gives him good synergy with Tart, who is similarly versatile.
Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2026 season!
Caldwell's numbers were solid in Year 1 as he totaled 31 tackles, a sack and five tackles for loss.
And a closer look shows that his rookie season was even better than those numbers.
The defensive lineman finished the regular season second among all rookies at his position with nine tackles for either a loss or no gain, a figure that was 12th in the entire NFL. He also tied for fifth among rookies with 16 run stops.
It led him to finish with the best Pro Football Focus' run-defense grade among rookie defensive linemen with at least 300 snaps (67.1), a figure that was also in the Top 20 among the rest of the league.
The 11th player taken in his draft at his position, Caldwell showed the ability to outperform his draft slot.
Now with added depth in the room in this year's Chargers defense that could allow him to show even more versatility, Solak believes Caldwell is ready for a breakout year in 2026.
Solak wrote:
The Chargers added Dalvin Tomlinson, a quintessential run-stuffing nose tackle, in free agency. It's easy to infer they'll give Caldwell a few more pass-rush opportunities besides Tomlinson, and he has the requisite quickness and flexibility to be a quick penetration player who creates cleanup opportunities for other rushers.