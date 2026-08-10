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What Mike McDaniel Hopes to See From Chargers Offense in Preseason Opener

Aug 10, 2026 at 03:55 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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It's game week for the Bolts.

That means it's time for Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel to get back to doing one of the things he enjoys the most — calling plays.

"It's my absolute favorite thing to do," McDaniel said on Monday. "Besides playing with my daughter."

The Bolts will trek to Houston later this week before playing in their preseason opener against the Texans on Thursday.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh laid out the preseason plan for the Chargers starters last Saturday, noting around 15 starters would warm up but not play in Houston.

McDaniel emphasized his excitement for getting back regardless, as it provides opportunities you can only find in a game.

Even with a full offseason of practices, it's hard to recreate a game setting until you're in it, said the coordinator.

"Preseason game or not, there's paid attendance, we're very privileged to be able to do the things that we do," McDaniel said. "I'm excited for the play clock decision making."

He later added: "I get very excited for preseason games just because at that point, it's been at least six months since you've been in this game situation. It's my favorite thing about the job."

McDaniel also confirmed Monday he will call plays from the sideline.

After Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary also noted he would be calling plays there too during his press conference on Sunday, that means both new coordinators will be roaming the sideline during games.

As far as what McDaniel hopes to see from those who do play this week, he outlined his evaluation process for the offensive players who will take the field.

"I want to see guys play with conviction more than try to play perfect," McDaniel said. "I want them to see all the things we've emphasized in practices, I want to see those things show up on the game tape.

"A lot of times, you get to find out everything you want to know about a player without even asking, they'll show you," he continued. "In a stadium with live bullets, do they revert to previous techniques or do they stay convicted into what we've been working on because that shows you if the game's too big for them."

"I just want to see convicted play, not mistake-free," McDaniel added. "But I don't want to see hesitancy or a soft-natured mindset as they approach the big stage because that's each and every day in the National Football League."

It's the first test that could give a lot of insight moving forward, and McDaniel is fired up about what the opportunity means for the players.

"I'm excited for a lot of guys' opportunities that they've worked their whole lives for, it's a very big deal regardless of if you're inside the 53 or outside," McDaniel said. "This is basically a resume creation for those guys that do not make the active roster for 31 other teams.

"Everything that people have done up until this point we've kept under our roof," McDaniel added. "We're the only ones that know the secrets of how those guys have been playing and this is their time to showcase everything they've been working on."

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For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

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