What Mike McDaniel Hopes to See From Chargers Offense in Preseason Opener

McDaniel also confirmed Monday he will call plays from the sideline.

After Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary also noted he would be calling plays there too during his press conference on Sunday, that means both new coordinators will be roaming the sideline during games.

As far as what McDaniel hopes to see from those who do play this week, he outlined his evaluation process for the offensive players who will take the field.

"I want to see guys play with conviction more than try to play perfect," McDaniel said. "I want them to see all the things we've emphasized in practices, I want to see those things show up on the game tape.

"A lot of times, you get to find out everything you want to know about a player without even asking, they'll show you," he continued. "In a stadium with live bullets, do they revert to previous techniques or do they stay convicted into what we've been working on because that shows you if the game's too big for them."

"I just want to see convicted play, not mistake-free," McDaniel added. "But I don't want to see hesitancy or a soft-natured mindset as they approach the big stage because that's each and every day in the National Football League."

It's the first test that could give a lot of insight moving forward, and McDaniel is fired up about what the opportunity means for the players.

"I'm excited for a lot of guys' opportunities that they've worked their whole lives for, it's a very big deal regardless of if you're inside the 53 or outside," McDaniel said. "This is basically a resume creation for those guys that do not make the active roster for 31 other teams.