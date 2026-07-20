Why Charlie Kolar Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Offense in 2026

The Chargers offense features plenty of fresh faces whether it's new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel or some new pieces along the interior of the offensive line.

But Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz also retooled the Bolts tight end room this offseason by bringing in David Njoku and Charlie Kolar in free agency to team up with Oronde Gadsden.

And if we're looking for someone who could turn some heads in 2026, The Athletic's Daniel Popper tabbed Kolar as a breakout player candidate for the Bolts this season.

Popper wrote:

The Chargers made Kolar a priority addition during free agency, signing the former Raven to a [multi-year] deal. Kolar was an elite run blocker in Baltimore and will continue to fill that role for the Chargers. Kolar also has a ton of untapped potential as a pass catcher, and that is where the breakout could happen in Los Angeles. Kolar was playing behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely with the Ravens. He will get more opportunities in the passing game for the Chargers. Kolar has never caught more than 10 passes in a season. His career high in receiving yards is 142. Kolar is poised to surpass those figures handily in 2026.

As Popper mentioned, Kolar's prowess in the run-blocking department is well-known across the league.

Among tight ends that logged at least 400 snaps in 2025, Kolar ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' run-block grade (71.5) and ninth in total offense grade (78.7).

But if McDaniel uses more '12' or '13 personnel' formations — meaning multiple tight ends — Kolar could thrive if he finds himself on the field alongside Gadsden and/or Njoku.

Kolar, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, played in 47 games and made 13 starts over his four seasons with the Ravens to go along with four playoff appearances.