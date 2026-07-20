 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Charlie Kolar Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Offense in 2026

The Athletic's Daniel Popper tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player to watch for the 2026 season

Jul 20, 2026 at 09:05 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

CharlieKolarFantasy

The Chargers offense features plenty of fresh faces whether it's new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel or some new pieces along the interior of the offensive line.

But Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz also retooled the Bolts tight end room this offseason by bringing in David Njoku and Charlie Kolar in free agency to team up with Oronde Gadsden.

And if we're looking for someone who could turn some heads in 2026, The Athletic's Daniel Popper tabbed Kolar as a breakout player candidate for the Bolts this season.

Popper wrote:

The Chargers made Kolar a priority addition during free agency, signing the former Raven to a [multi-year] deal. Kolar was an elite run blocker in Baltimore and will continue to fill that role for the Chargers. Kolar also has a ton of untapped potential as a pass catcher, and that is where the breakout could happen in Los Angeles. Kolar was playing behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely with the Ravens. He will get more opportunities in the passing game for the Chargers. Kolar has never caught more than 10 passes in a season. His career high in receiving yards is 142. Kolar is poised to surpass those figures handily in 2026.

As Popper mentioned, Kolar's prowess in the run-blocking department is well-known across the league.

Among tight ends that logged at least 400 snaps in 2025, Kolar ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' run-block grade (71.5) and ninth in total offense grade (78.7).

But if McDaniel uses more '12' or '13 personnel' formations — meaning multiple tight ends — Kolar could thrive if he finds himself on the field alongside Gadsden and/or Njoku.

Kolar, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, played in 47 games and made 13 starts over his four seasons with the Ravens to go along with four playoff appearances.

The 27-year-old hauled in 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Baltimore, but hauled in a career-high 142 yards last season.

Related Content

news

Why Jamaree Caldwell Could Be Breakout Player For Chargers Defense in 2026

ESPN's Ben Solak tabbed the second-year defensive lineman as his pick for the Chargersmbreakout player

news

Who is Chargers Most Important Newcomer Ahead of 2026 Season?

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently tabbed Mike McDaniel as the Chargers most intriguing fresh face

news

Derwin James Checks in at No. 2 on ESPN's Annual Best Safety Rankings

James, who has back-to-back All-Pro selections, moved up four spots from last year and ranked among the best players at his position

news

Where Do the Chargers Rank Among Best NFL Starting Lineups in 2026?

ESPN experts were tasked with individually ranking every lineup in the league, as well as their biggest strengths and X-factors

news

Which Chargers Players Made Pro Football Network's Top 100 Players List?

A total of four members of the Chargers checked in on the annual list

news

Justin Herbert Lands on ESPN's Annual Best Quarterback Rankings

The Chargers quarterback came in at No. 7 on the outlet's annual list

news

Joe Alt Ranked in Top 10 of ESPN's Best Offensive Tackles

Rashawn Slater was an honorable mention in ESPN's annual rankings

news

What's the Chargers Biggest Position Battle Ahead of Training Camp?

The Athletic recently said the Chargers offensive line will be in focus during training camp later this month

news

How the Chargers Earned ESPN's Top Grades for 2026 Offseason Moves

ESPN's Seth Walder recently lauded the moves Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff made this offseason

news

Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Chargers could capture the division in Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh

news

Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently tackled a handful of Chargers questions ahead of training camp later this month

Advertising