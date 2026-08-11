 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Rashawn Slater is Taking 'Smart & Thoughtful' Approach With Return From Knee Injury

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:40 PM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260811_RashawnFTP

If it were solely up to Rashawn Slater, he would be getting every rep in practice right now.

But since the Chargers left tackle is returning from a serious knee injury, the two-time Pro Bowler knows he needs to take a cautious approach at times in order to be ready for Week 1.

"It's definitely a struggle sometimes. Just want to be out there for the team," Slater said Tuesday. "I hate missing out, but one of the really good things about our [medical] staff is they're so thoughtful and they understand in some ways they need to protect players from themselves a little bit

"It's difficult, but at the same time, when you compare it to what's to come, it's not so difficult of a decision," Slater added.

To recap, Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon on August 7 of training camp in 2025, an injury that caused him to miss the entire season.

He participated in the Bolts offseason program and was cleared for training camp, although he did take some teams reps off here and there in the first week of camp.

Slater said Tuesday that he had a "little" flare up in his knee last week in San Diego, prompting a consultation with the medical staff.

He was then out there Wednesday and Thursday but has missed the past four practices, although the 27-year-old added Tuesday that he's not worried about where he's at right now.

"Nothing crazy, just being thoughtful and learning," Slater said. "I mean, you have a surgery like that, the rehab went great but things can still happen and things are different. Really, we're just learning.

"This is my first time playing football in a year, so there's going to be things that are different. We have to be mindful about them," Slater added. "But again, nothing that's concerning, just got to keep going, keep being thoughtful. Getting ready for what matters."

Slater later summed up the approach the Bolts are taking in a plain and simple manner.

"We're not putting you in Bubble Wrap, but we also need to respect the fact this is a significant thing to come back from," Slater said.

As far as Slater's return to the field, he said he's feeling great.

And when asked if his knee feels different from before the injury, Slater admitted it does ... but in a good way.

"It does feel different, it feels better, honestly," Slater said. "I can get in my stance with no pain ... it feels really good, really positive when I'm moving.

"It's strong, it's stable. Obviously, when you do a procedure, there's some things that changed slightly. There's more tissue in the knee," Slater added. "The repair is really strong, so because of that there's extra tissue and stuff. Does that change the mechanics? Not that I notice. Just taking it day by day. It's going well."

Related Links

As Slater works toward being ready for the regular season, he's also getting adjusted to Mike McDaniel's new offensive scheme and a new offensive line coach in Butch Barry.

"Coach Barry, I think he's a great coach. I think a lot of our beliefs about O-Line play are very similar. He's a big fan of a lot of the techniques I have always pride myself on," Slater said. "It's fun to be able to play for him and learn from him. I think we have some really fun stuff. It feels good to lean on the stuff that I feel most comfortable doing, too."

He later added of McDaniel: "He gets a lot of credit for his scheme ... but just like Butch, he's more about how you do things than what you're doing. All that matters of course, but at the end of the day, he sees it as the mentality and approach you have to take to practice every day is what's most important. I like that a lot."

And, a dozen practices into camp, there is still a left guard battle raging on next to Slater's spot at left tackle.

While Slater said he might usually prefer to get ample reps next to the left guard, the fact that everyone is in a new system changes that mindset a bit.

"We're all new to this scheme, per se, so some of the techniques and stuff, we're all learning together," Slater said. "I think that helps a little bit because we're all starting off on the same page."

When healthy, Slater has been among the NFL's best players at his posiiton.

That was true in 2024 when he posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 91.1, a mark that ranked second among all offensive tackles.

He also posted a 90.4 pass-blocking grade, which ranked third among tackles. And his 82.8 run-blocking grade ranked fifth among players in his position group.

And if we look at the 2021, 2023 and 2024 seasons — when Slater has played at least 15 games — he's been an elite player.

His overall PFF grade in those three seasons is 89.6, which ranks 20th among all players with at least 2,400 snaps. That mark is seventh among all offensive linemen and is fifth among tackles.

So, while it may be frustrating for Slater to miss some practice time now, the whole goal is for him to be ready to roll for Week 1 against the Cardinals when he can resume his place among the NFL's best left tackles.

"Just controlling what I can control, doing everything I can and staying locked in mentally and physically, too," Slater said. "I know it's coming and when that happens, we're not going to be worried about this. I just keep that in mind and trust the process."

He later added: "I feel like the real celebration is going to be when I'm out there playing again on Sundays."

For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

Related Content

news

What Mike McDaniel Hopes to See From Chargers Offense in Preseason Opener

The offensive coordinator also revealed his plan on where he will call plays from in 2026

news

What Justin Eboigbe Hopes to Build on in Year 3 After Busy Training Camp

The defensive lineman has produced a hot start to training camp after a big second season

news

How Tre' Harris & Oronde Gadsden Have Approached Mike McDaniel's Offense

The pair of second-year pass catchers detailed their offseason growth

news

Why Omarion Hampton Has Been a Standout in OC Mike McDaniel's Offense Early in Camp

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator praised how the second-year running back has looked through a week of practices

news

Why Mike McDaniel Didn't Mind Justin Herbert's Interception at Chargers Training Camp

The Chargers OC said Wednesday that the quarterback is "progressing as fast as one could even picture" in a new offense

news

How Rookie Brenen Thompson Continues to Flash at Chargers Training Camp

The fourth-round wide receiver has made number of plays throughout the early portion of camp

news

Why Mike McDaniel Has Been Impressed With Justin Herbert Early in Chargers Training Camp

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator praised the quarterback's strides in a new scheme on Friday

news

Why Daiyan Henley is Key Figure in Transition to Chris O'Leary's Defense

Henley has blossomed into one of the biggest leaders of the unit and holds pivotal role as the green dot signal caller

news

Chargers Front Office Recaps 2026 Free Agency Signings Ahead of Draft

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz talked about the return of Khalil Mack and Teair Tart, plus additions of Tyler Biadasz and Charlie Kolar

news

Why Chargers DC Chris O'Leary is Fired Up For 'Once in a Lifetime' Opportunity

The Chargers new Defensive Coordinator expressed his excitement Tuesday about being back in Southern California

news

Why OC Mike McDaniel Chose the Chargers Over Head Coaching Opportunities

The Offensive Coordinator detailed why the opportunity to join the Chargers was 'too good to pass up'

Advertising