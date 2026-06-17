5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Are Trying Different Offseason Approach With Justin Herbert

3. More praise for McDaniel

Each time Harbaugh steps to the podium, it seems as if he has a new way to praise McDaniel's football acumen.

That was certainly the case Tuesday as Harbaugh once again heaped praise on the Chargers OC.

"Double wow," Harbaugh said of McDaniel's impact this offseason. "The energy he brings, the knowledge, the way he communicates, teaches, it's infectious.

"That enthusiasm, that energy, plus the, really, just brilliant football mind. Just so smart," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh offered a peak behind the curtain Tuesday at what McDaniel is like behind closed doors.

"He is so smart that he's constantly growing, constantly getting input from coaches, defensive coaches," Harbaugh said. "Him and Chris O'Leary, the interactions are amazing in the offense.

"And Mike pulls it out of you. He expects it, encourages it and empowers the guys. Just all the good things that a leader does," Harbaugh added.

At this point in the offseason, it seems that everyone who has stepped to the podium has heaped praise on McDaniel.

But there's a good reason for that, Harbaugh said, as McDaniel has won over everyone with his ability to teach, coach and relate to everyone in the building.

"He's earned that. He really has," Harbaugh said. "Just like any good teacher, any good leader, he is so well prepared when he goes in front of the offense or when he's talking to coaches on defense, or defensive players.

"Ask Derwin [James], they have had some high-level football talks practically every day those two are talking football. What Derwin liked, what was hard to defend, back and forth," Harbaugh continued. "I think that's what a good teacher does, they're so well prepared that the information they're giving is so good, he knows it 100 percent.

"That respect is earned, that trust is earned by how and the way he presents it," Harbaugh added.

McDaniel is scheduled to speak to reporters on Wednesday before the Chargers second minicamp practice.

4. O'Leary makes his mark

Speaking of O'Leary…

Harbaugh said the first-year Chargers Defensive Coordinator has fit right in by putting his own mark on the defense after Jesse Minter became the Ravens Head Coach in January.

Not that the Chargers Head Coach wanted to reveal any minute details in the middle of June.

"I've seen it. It's going really good," Harbaugh said. "I probably should stay away from scheme talk too much but I think it's what we needed."

O'Leary was Bolts safeties coach in 2024 before spending the 2025 season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator.

Harbaugh said Tuesday he has no qualms about how O'Leary will handle the job as he transitions back to the NFL.

"Like he was born to do it," Harbaugh said. "I know I mentioned it before, but really high level, smart but doesn't try to act smart.