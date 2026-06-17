5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Are Trying Different Offseason Approach With Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh took the podium Tuesday morning and covered a myriad of topics in his nearly 30-minute press conference.
The Chargers Head Coach, never one at a loss for words, praised his team for their work so far this spring and emphasized ending minicamp on a high note. A pair of rookies, by the way, stood out on Day 1 of Chargers minicamp.
Here are five takeaways from Harbaugh's media availability:
1. A new approach with Justin Herbert
In recent years, Justin Herbert dominated Chargers offseason practices with his precision and play-making ability.
But it's been a different scene in 2026 as the Chargers quarterback has taken on a more limited role.
Instead of carving up his defensive teammates in the secondary, Herbert has worked more on his footwork this spring while not making as many throws in 7-on-7 or full-team drills.
Harbaugh on Tuesday explained why the Bolts have changed course in recent weeks.
"Justin throwing, in mid-season form, in April and May and June has been the way we've done it," Harbaugh said. "Hundreds of balls per practice. We're going to try it a different way this year and have tried it a different way this year. I think it's smarter."
He later added: "We've got a plan, nice progression to where he's ramping up to training camp and the first game of the season and the entire season. He's in a ramp up."
Herbert threw passes Tuesday in individual drills but then let Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei split reps in team settings.
Harbaugh said Tuesday that the new plan of attack was a collaboration between multiple people, including Herbert and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.
"Team effort there," Harbaugh said.
Herbert was sacked 54 times in 2025, the second-highest total in the league, and also faced a league-high 263 pressures.
He also endured countless hits behind numerous different offensive line combinations and played the final month of the season with a fractured left hand.
McDaniel has spoken openly about working with Herbert — both on the field and in the classroom — to help enhance his footwork to fit the quick, timing-based throws in his offensive scheme.
Harbaugh noted Tuesday that Herbert has excelled at that, even if he simply hasn't gotten the same amount of reps he's had in recent offseasons.
"Just the patternization in Mike McDaniel's system required some footwork changes. Been working very hard at those, and as you would expect, Justin has picked it up," Harbaugh said with a snap of his fingers.
He also added: "There's been a lot of footwork. Just working harder and smarter, both of those two things. Some guys you have to say, 'Woah,' and some guys you have to say, 'Sic' em.' You'd rather have the guys where you have to say, 'Woah.'"
Check out the best photos from Day 1 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026.
2. Plenty of competition at LG
If you look around the Chargers depth chart, there aren't a plethora of starting spots up for grabs.
But left guard is certainly one of them, as Harbaugh said Tuesday that the battle for that spot between left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Tyler Biadasz is "raging on" at this point of the calendar.
"Left guard specifically, very good competition at that position for a starting job," Harbaugh said. "We are talking about left guard so when the pads come on, that will be decided."
Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter have each taken reps at that spot this spring, and Harbaugh said he's been impressed with both so far.
Slaughter played center at Florida but has transitioned to guard with the Bolts and is under the tutelage of Chargers offensive line coach Butch Barry.
"He's a football guy. He loves to practice," Harbaugh said of Slaughter.
"I love that they're all getting Butch's coaching and they don't know any other way to do it but the way he's teaching it and installing it," Harbaugh added. "Been a lot of good, pretty darn smooth, and just gets better pretty much every day. That's what I've seen from him … from really our whole offensive line."
Awosika, meanwhile, was a free-agent acquisition in March after playing in 13 games for the Lions during the 2025 season. He made four starts and played the most offensive snaps of his career (286).
"Kayode has been great, really super happy for him and for us that we have him. He's a real football player," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh also mentioned Trevor Penning as an option at left guard but noted the lineman "was working through something in the beginning of OTAs but he's back out there now and healthy."
"There's a lot of options and I think there will be the separation of starter ,we'll see more of that when the pads come on and the preseason games come on," Harbaugh said. "But right now, I'm looking at 14, 15 guys that can all make it, make the roster. That bodes well for us."
3. More praise for McDaniel
Each time Harbaugh steps to the podium, it seems as if he has a new way to praise McDaniel's football acumen.
That was certainly the case Tuesday as Harbaugh once again heaped praise on the Chargers OC.
"Double wow," Harbaugh said of McDaniel's impact this offseason. "The energy he brings, the knowledge, the way he communicates, teaches, it's infectious.
"That enthusiasm, that energy, plus the, really, just brilliant football mind. Just so smart," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh offered a peak behind the curtain Tuesday at what McDaniel is like behind closed doors.
"He is so smart that he's constantly growing, constantly getting input from coaches, defensive coaches," Harbaugh said. "Him and Chris O'Leary, the interactions are amazing in the offense.
"And Mike pulls it out of you. He expects it, encourages it and empowers the guys. Just all the good things that a leader does," Harbaugh added.
At this point in the offseason, it seems that everyone who has stepped to the podium has heaped praise on McDaniel.
But there's a good reason for that, Harbaugh said, as McDaniel has won over everyone with his ability to teach, coach and relate to everyone in the building.
"He's earned that. He really has," Harbaugh said. "Just like any good teacher, any good leader, he is so well prepared when he goes in front of the offense or when he's talking to coaches on defense, or defensive players.
"Ask Derwin [James], they have had some high-level football talks practically every day those two are talking football. What Derwin liked, what was hard to defend, back and forth," Harbaugh continued. "I think that's what a good teacher does, they're so well prepared that the information they're giving is so good, he knows it 100 percent.
"That respect is earned, that trust is earned by how and the way he presents it," Harbaugh added.
McDaniel is scheduled to speak to reporters on Wednesday before the Chargers second minicamp practice.
4. O'Leary makes his mark
Speaking of O'Leary…
Harbaugh said the first-year Chargers Defensive Coordinator has fit right in by putting his own mark on the defense after Jesse Minter became the Ravens Head Coach in January.
Not that the Chargers Head Coach wanted to reveal any minute details in the middle of June.
"I've seen it. It's going really good," Harbaugh said. "I probably should stay away from scheme talk too much but I think it's what we needed."
O'Leary was Bolts safeties coach in 2024 before spending the 2025 season as Western Michigan's Defensive Coordinator.
Harbaugh said Tuesday he has no qualms about how O'Leary will handle the job as he transitions back to the NFL.
"Like he was born to do it," Harbaugh said. "I know I mentioned it before, but really high level, smart but doesn't try to act smart.
"High-level energy giver but not fake, it's just who he is," Harbaugh added. "Just a really good communicator but not trying to be, he just is."
5. Learning from the best
Harbaugh has been making the coaching rounds of late.
Last week, he exchanged jerseys with United States men's soccer national team manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their World Cup opener on Friday against Paraguay.
"Had an amazing visit with him," Harbaugh said of the meeting a day before the US opened World Cup play with a resounding 4-1 win.
Harbaugh also rubbed elbows with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday night in Los Angeles.
It wasn't the first time Harbaugh and Roberts have connected, but the Chargers Head Coach still came away impressed.
"Dave Roberts, I aspire to be like him. Tremendous inspiration," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "Coach Roberts, I was pulling some things out of him. His presence, his connection … he is the exact same person as he has been. Humble, hungry, smart, tremendous connection with people."
Harbaugh said the recent interactions has him already raring to go for Week 1 against the Cardinals.
"It fires me up," Harbaugh said. "I wish our season was here now but got to be patient."