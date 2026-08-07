Why Daniel Jeremiah 'Absolutely' Believes Chargers Can Win AFC West in 2026

Daniel Jeremiah is as knowledgeable about the NFL as anyone across the league.
So, when the NFL Network analyst says the Chargers can "absolutely" win the AFC West in 2026, your ears perk up.
"I think it's wide open," said Jeremiah, who is also the Chargers radio analyst. "There are three teams that have a legit chance to, to win this division.
"Roster-wise, you can put this Chargers team up against the Broncos, and those have been really good and competitive games," Jeremiah added. "The Chiefs are going to come back strong, too, so any of these three teams can win the division."
Jeremiah recently visited Chargers Training Camp and got an up-close view of Jim Harbaugh's squad.
As the Bolts get ready to try and claim their first division title since 2009, what gives Jeremiah the most belief that the Chargers can get the job done.
"I think three people would come right to mind: Mike McDaniel, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater," Jeremiah said. "That provides a lot of optimism when you get to the new exciting offensive system and then you pair that with an elite, best-in-the-league tackle combination."
McDaniel, of course, is the new Chargers Offensive Coordinator after spending the past four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach.
Known as an offense mastermind — Bolts tight end Charlie Kolar called McDaniel "a wizard" earlier this week — the Chargers OC also has perhaps the NFL's best tackle duo at his disposal.
Slater missed the entire 2025 season after he sustained a torn patellar tendon during training camp while an ankle injury limited Alt to just six games last year.
And while those three names provide optimism, each will also play a critical role for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was under siege for most of the 2025 season.
At the camp practice Jeremiah attended, he repeatedly noticed how fact the quarterback was getting rid of the ball.
"I wouldn't put limits on it and I'm excited to see it," Jeremiah said of the Herbert-McDaniel pairing. "There were a lot of rhythm throws with Justin … back foot, the ball's getting out, which I think is going to preserve him more than anything else.
"The run-after-catch opportunities and the explosive plays and the run game are great, but first and foremost, it's preserving Justin, and I think that's going to help in a big way," Jeremiah added.
A player who could provide a spark with big plays on offense?
Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson, who brings plenty of juice with 4.26 speed. The recent fourth-round pick has already developed a strong rapport with Herbert and has flashed through the first two weeks of camp.
Thompson was Jeremiah's pick for an on-field newcomer he's interested to watch in 2026.
"I'm curious to see just because there's so much buzz about him," Jeremiah said. "Anytime you get a guy who can impact a game on two or three touches, that's pretty valuable.
"You get the tackles healthy, you get the scheme, you get the run game going, and then you're going to create some opportunities and that's where a guy like that can really pay them off," Jeremiah added.
Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bolts are also undergoing a change at coordinator as Jesse Minter is now the Ravens Head Coach.
Enter Chris O’Leary, who was the Chargers safeties coach in 2024 before spending last year as the Defensive Coordinator at Western Michigan.
The Bolts had one of the league's top defensive units over the past two seasons, ranking sixth in defensive EPA per play (-0.069) and tying for sixth in success rate (42.1 percent).
The Chargers were also third in total points allowed (641) over the past two seasons, which equates to just 18.9 points per game.
Jeremiah said he's fascinated with whether O'Leary keeps things similar to how Minter operated, or if he adds some new wrinkles of his own to help heat up opposing quarterbacks.
"We'll see once he gets a chance to get in game action about how he's going to lean, but reputationally, he's got a little bit more of an aggressive reputation," Jeremiah said. "I would imagine maybe see a little bit more in terms of sending extra bodies but it's TBD and I'm excited to see what it looks like."
The Chargers open preseason play Thursday night in Houston while the 2026 season opener is at home in Week 1 against the Cardinals.