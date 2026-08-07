Why Daniel Jeremiah 'Absolutely' Believes Chargers Can Win AFC West in 2026

McDaniel, of course, is the new Chargers Offensive Coordinator after spending the past four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach.

Known as an offense mastermind — Bolts tight end Charlie Kolar called McDaniel "a wizard" earlier this week — the Chargers OC also has perhaps the NFL's best tackle duo at his disposal.

Slater missed the entire 2025 season after he sustained a torn patellar tendon during training camp while an ankle injury limited Alt to just six games last year.

And while those three names provide optimism, each will also play a critical role for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was under siege for most of the 2025 season.

At the camp practice Jeremiah attended, he repeatedly noticed how fact the quarterback was getting rid of the ball.

"I wouldn't put limits on it and I'm excited to see it," Jeremiah said of the Herbert-McDaniel pairing. "There were a lot of rhythm throws with Justin … back foot, the ball's getting out, which I think is going to preserve him more than anything else.

"The run-after-catch opportunities and the explosive plays and the run game are great, but first and foremost, it's preserving Justin, and I think that's going to help in a big way," Jeremiah added.

A player who could provide a spark with big plays on offense?

Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson, who brings plenty of juice with 4.26 speed. The recent fourth-round pick has already developed a strong rapport with Herbert and has flashed through the first two weeks of camp.

Thompson was Jeremiah's pick for an on-field newcomer he's interested to watch in 2026.

"I'm curious to see just because there's so much buzz about him," Jeremiah said. "Anytime you get a guy who can impact a game on two or three touches, that's pretty valuable.