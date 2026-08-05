Why Omarion Hampton Has Been a Standout in OC Mike McDaniel's Offense Early in Camp

The Chargers have been high all offseason on what Omarion Hampton could do in a new offensive scheme.
Through a week of training camp, that excitement has only grown.
"From the first day we've gotten on the field to [Tuesday], you could argue and crown he's had as much, if not the most growth, of any player," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday.
The second-year ballcarrier's speed has flashed throughout the first seven practices, albeit the majority of them were without pads.
Tuesday's practice session, however, was the first with pads and was a welcome sight for Hampton, who felt he was able to see the offseason work in action with a bit more contact.
"It had been so long," Hampton said Wednesday. "It was exciting to get out there with all the guys and have pads on."
He later added: "Definitely when we got the pads on, you can see the whole offense come together."
Part of the reason for McDaniel's high praise could be seen with his daily approach.
The offensive playcaller added Hampton has been all-in day in and day out with what they've worked on, and it's shown with each rep.
"He's a perfect pairing for ... Max McCaffrey, because this guy [Hampton] is completely obsessed and focused," McDaniel said. "His track and the urgency with which we're trying to get him to start the play at the beginning of the play, it has been phenomenal.
"He came back from the spring to training camp, the five weeks he had off, you can tell he was really, really focused on that," McDaniel added.
It's not by accident either, as the five-week break between OTAs and training camp was a major focus for the running back.
Hampton said on Wednesday he made a concerted effort to work on the details he learned throughout the spring and sharpen it for when he returned to camp.
"Taking all the small stuff we learned from OTAs and just bringing it all to camp," Hampton said. "During the off time, just kind of worked on different stuff about what I learned in OTAs and just brought it to camp."
The constant work and reps at it have him feeling in a good spot now seven practices down in training camp.
"Just learning the small details about it," Hampton said. "There's a lot of small things into it but I feel like the more you do it, the more you get comfortable with it.
He added: "Now I'm at a comfortable place with it."
The Chargers welcomed local military families to Training Camp at the University of San Diego for a day of football! Guests had the opportunity to watch practice, meet players, and enjoy a special experience in recognition of their service.
Among the areas McDaniel was referring to could be seen in the first day of practice.
While there was no full tackling, the Chargers Offensive Coordinator wanted to see how Hampton approached contact and moved forward without stopping.
At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Hampton is a player that is hard to bring down, and McDaniel was looking to try and maximize that ability — something he has done at a high level so far in camp.
"In and around contact, some of the things we can work with ball carriers is how they approach tacklers," McDaniel said. "For him and his skillset, no one wants to tackle that guy, that is a massive human moving very fast. The less we can get him to stop his feet and do what we call slash and pick edges of defenders and shoulder punch him, the better.
"I think that's something we talked about a ton, he got a couple opportunities with the first day of pads being yesterday and nailed it," McDaniel added.
There's more work to do for Hampton the rest of the way in the lead up to Week 1, but he's shown more than enough to be fired up about.
As the reps continue to rack up, McDaniel has high hopes for what could be the end result.
"I'm very confident," McDaniel said. "It's very exciting what he's doing each and every day because it's all about stacking the experience, stacking the reps and improving. He's doing that each practice."