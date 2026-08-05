Why Omarion Hampton Has Been a Standout in OC Mike McDaniel's Offense Early in Camp

Part of the reason for McDaniel's high praise could be seen with his daily approach.

The offensive playcaller added Hampton has been all-in day in and day out with what they've worked on, and it's shown with each rep.

"He's a perfect pairing for ... Max McCaffrey, because this guy [Hampton] is completely obsessed and focused," McDaniel said. "His track and the urgency with which we're trying to get him to start the play at the beginning of the play, it has been phenomenal.

"He came back from the spring to training camp, the five weeks he had off, you can tell he was really, really focused on that," McDaniel added.

It's not by accident either, as the five-week break between OTAs and training camp was a major focus for the running back.

Hampton said on Wednesday he made a concerted effort to work on the details he learned throughout the spring and sharpen it for when he returned to camp.

"Taking all the small stuff we learned from OTAs and just bringing it all to camp," Hampton said. "During the off time, just kind of worked on different stuff about what I learned in OTAs and just brought it to camp."

The constant work and reps at it have him feeling in a good spot now seven practices down in training camp.

"Just learning the small details about it," Hampton said. "There's a lot of small things into it but I feel like the more you do it, the more you get comfortable with it.