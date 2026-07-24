 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Jul 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

PreWTW1

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2026 preseason on the road as they take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday afternoon's game will mark just the second preseason matchup between the pair of teams.

The Chargers beat the Texans in their lone preseason battle back in 2003, a game in Houston where Pro Football Hall of Famer Antonio Gates  caught two passes.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Thursday, August 13
  • Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Orange County.

It will also be aired on affiliate TV stations KSBW (Monterey), KGMB (Honolulu, HI), KSEE (Fresno), KTVX (Salt Lake City, UT) and KQCA (Sacramento).

STREAMING

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • NFL+ for subscribers

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Patriots play in the Wild Card Round. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, January 11

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Broncos play in Week 18. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, January 4.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Texans play in Week 17. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, December 27.

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Cowboys play in Week 16. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT) on Sunday, December 21.

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Chiefs play in Week 15. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT) on Sunday, December 14.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Eagles play in Week 14. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT) on Monday, December 8.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream in Week 13

The Chargers and Raiders play in Week 13. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, November 30.

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Jaguars play in Week 11. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday, November 16.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Steelers play in primetime in Week 10. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, November 9.

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Titans play in Week 9. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday, November 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers and Vikings play in primetime in Week 8. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, October 23.

Advertising