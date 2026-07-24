Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2026 preseason on the road as they take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.
MATCHUP HISTORY
Thursday afternoon's game will mark just the second preseason matchup between the pair of teams.
The Chargers beat the Texans in their lone preseason battle back in 2003, a game in Houston where Pro Football Hall of Famer Antonio Gates caught two passes.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Thursday, August 13
- Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. (PT)
LOCATION
- Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)
WATCH ON TV
The game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Orange County.
It will also be aired on affiliate TV stations KSBW (Monterey), KGMB (Honolulu, HI), KSEE (Fresno), KTVX (Salt Lake City, UT) and KQCA (Sacramento).
STREAMING
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- NFL+ for subscribers
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).