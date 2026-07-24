Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2026 preseason on the road as they take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday afternoon's game will mark just the second preseason matchup between the pair of teams.

The Chargers beat the Texans in their lone preseason battle back in 2003, a game in Houston where Pro Football Hall of Famer Antonio Gates caught two passes.

GAME DATE/TIME

Thursday, August 13

Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)

WATCH ON TV

The game will be broadcast on CBS Los Angeles in Los Angeles and Orange County.

It will also be aired on affiliate TV stations KSBW (Monterey), KGMB (Honolulu, HI), KSEE (Fresno), KTVX (Salt Lake City, UT) and KQCA (Sacramento).

STREAMING

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

NFL+ for subscribers

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.