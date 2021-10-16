Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson Prepare for Showdown in Baltimore

Monday: Breaking down the 'track meet' against the Browns

After winning arguably the game of the week in Week 5, on Monday head coach Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Chris Harris Jr. broke down how they were able to beat the Cleveland Browns for their third straight win.

A key piece to their 47-42 victory was the MVP-caliber performance from quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 398 yards and had five total touchdowns on the afternoon. Staley praised Herbert for his performance but also gave credit to the offensive line unit who stepped up after losing veteran guard Oday Aboushi to injury in the first quarter of the Browns game.

"We have toughness in that group," Staley said. "They're giving us a real chance to be successful. I'm really proud of that. We have to continue on that track because it doesn't get any easier as we go on. We're playing Baltimore this week, and they're an outstanding defense, too. You need that in the NFL up front. You need to have a tough group that plays together. Cleveland is as good a defense as we're going to play from a personnel standpoint."

Another key to the Bolts victory was the defense getting the final stop to prevent the Browns from scoring. James Jr., who had 17 total tackles and a sack against the Browns, talked about his mentality going into that final drive.

"That last drive, once we got the key stops that we needed to get off the field, we felt that no matter what happened at the beginning of the game, we still got the opportunity," James Jr. said. "Our offense is still keeping us in it to win the game. We just had to control the moment. Whatever happened before didn't matter, because we knew in our minds that we were going to win the game. No matter what, we were winning the game."

Monday also brought in unfortunate news as Staley announced Aboushi suffered a season ending ACL tear against the Browns that would require surgery.