Three Takeaways: How the Bolts Are Preparing for 'Dynamic' Lamar Jackson

Below are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conference with Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley.
Preparing for 'rare' talent in Lamar Jackson
The last time the Chargers faced the Ravens, the Bolts walked out of the 2019 Wild Card game in Baltimore with a 23-17 win over the Ravens. Heading into Week 6, both the Ravens and Chargers hold 4-1 records and have proven they can win close games in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how Jackson poses 'danger on every snap' and what the Chargers need to prepare for on Sunday.
"There hasn't been anybody like Lamar Jackson," Staley said. "He's truly one of a kind. He's truly a rare player, rare competitor. All you have to do is go all of the way back to high school, Louisville, you name it — everywhere he goes, he's doing something amazing right before your eyes. Since he's become the quarterback of that team, you've seen what's happened. I think the thing that's unique about Lamar is that there's danger on every snap — there's danger running the football and there's danger throwing the football."
Joey Bosa, who called Jackson the 'most dynamic player in the NFL,' recalled on Wednesday what allowed the Chargers to slow down the Ravens QB back in 2019. In that Wild Card game, the Bolts registered a total of seven sacks and Bosa talked about what the main focus this week will be for the Chargers.
"You see what he can do, he makes one guy miss and he's off to the races." Bosa said. "I think that's the main focus this week, whatever role I'm going to have to take I'm happy to do so. It's always 'fun' playing a guy like that…and that's a sarcastic fun, when you're trying to keep a dynamic runner like that in the pocket and not let him hurt you with his feet, because he really is the best to do it."
Corey Linsley on Michael Schofield III stepping up
Veteran center Corey Linsley talked about the offensive line's mentality when it comes to the moment your number is called to get the job done. Linsley gave praise for the veteran poise and performance Michael Schofield III put together when he entered the game for an injured Oday Aboushi against Cleveland.
"We work as a unit, and we've had that mindset since day one," Linsley said. "Scho [G/T Michael Schofield III] came in, he's a vet, he's played. He's done a great job for a number of years in this league. He came in and didn't miss a beat. [T] Storm [Norton] has been doing what he does. We're going to keep rolling, it's just what we have to do — support the guys that we all love."
Schofield, who rejoined the Chargers in mid-September, has had limited time with the Bolts' offensive line room since this scheme is new; however, Linsley talked about how Schofield has stepped up to be a great addition for the Bolts and the easy communication they've had.
"It was awesome," Linsley said. "When he came in, I said, 'Hey, do you need anything? Let me know.' He didn't miss a beat. I don't think he was ever confused on a single play, which is phenomenal. He's only been here a few weeks, but he's a great add to our room. He's a great guy, he's been around a long time. He gets it and all the confidence in the world moving forward."
Odds and Ends
- The Chargers announced on Wednesday that right tackle Bryan Bulaga had successful surgery on his core muscle. Staley gave an explanation on Bulaga's timeline and reasoning behind having the surgery: "We tried to take care of the back first, and then the core muscle injury didn't respond as well as we had hoped in that time frame. So, we wanted to take care of the core muscle injury so that he would have a chance to come back this season."
- Linebacker Drue Tranquill was listed on the injury report Wednesday with a chest injury. Staley explained with Tranquill, he doesn't "think that it's going to be anything long-term, IR-wise, but we are going to make those determinations here in the next few days."
- The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Instead of a full practice, Staley explained the importance of giving the team an extra day to recover for an important game: "I really believe in that to get our guys ready to play on Sunday. You kind of shoot for that halfway mark from when you start this process, but because of the Monday night sequencing to the Sunday against Cleveland, we kind of started it one week sooner. Then, going on the East Coast trip, we just wanted to make sure that our guys feel their best for the weekend, because we're going to need it."
