Three Takeaways: How the Bolts Are Preparing for 'Dynamic' Lamar Jackson

The last time the Chargers faced the Ravens, the Bolts walked out of the 2019 Wild Card game in Baltimore with a 23-17 win over the Ravens. Heading into Week 6, both the Ravens and Chargers hold 4-1 records and have proven they can win close games in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how Jackson poses 'danger on every snap' and what the Chargers need to prepare for on Sunday.

"There hasn't been anybody like Lamar Jackson," Staley said. "He's truly one of a kind. He's truly a rare player, rare competitor. All you have to do is go all of the way back to high school, Louisville, you name it — everywhere he goes, he's doing something amazing right before your eyes. Since he's become the quarterback of that team, you've seen what's happened. I think the thing that's unique about Lamar is that there's danger on every snap — there's danger running the football and there's danger throwing the football."

Joey Bosa, who called Jackson the 'most dynamic player in the NFL,' recalled on Wednesday what allowed the Chargers to slow down the Ravens QB back in 2019. In that Wild Card game, the Bolts registered a total of seven sacks and Bosa talked about what the main focus this week will be for the Chargers.