Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How the Bolts Are Preparing for 'Dynamic' Lamar Jackson

Oct 13, 2021 at 05:28 PM
Cory Kennedy
Bosa FTP update

Below are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conference with Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley.

Preparing for 'rare' talent in Lamar Jackson

The last time the Chargers faced the Ravens, the Bolts walked out of the 2019 Wild Card game in Baltimore with a 23-17 win over the Ravens. Heading into Week 6, both the Ravens and Chargers hold 4-1 records and have proven they can win close games in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how Jackson poses 'danger on every snap' and what the Chargers need to prepare for on Sunday.

"There hasn't been anybody like Lamar Jackson," Staley said. "He's truly one of a kind. He's truly a rare player, rare competitor. All you have to do is go all of the way back to high school, Louisville, you name it — everywhere he goes, he's doing something amazing right before your eyes. Since he's become the quarterback of that team, you've seen what's happened. I think the thing that's unique about Lamar is that there's danger on every snap — there's danger running the football and there's danger throwing the football."

Joey Bosa, who called Jackson the 'most dynamic player in the NFL,' recalled on Wednesday what allowed the Chargers to slow down the Ravens QB back in 2019. In that Wild Card game, the Bolts registered a total of seven sacks and Bosa talked about what the main focus this week will be for the Chargers.

"You see what he can do, he makes one guy miss and he's off to the races." Bosa said. "I think that's the main focus this week, whatever role I'm going to have to take I'm happy to do so. It's always 'fun' playing a guy like that…and that's a sarcastic fun, when you're trying to keep a dynamic runner like that in the pocket and not let him hurt you with his feet, because he really is the best to do it."

Corey Linsley on Michael Schofield III stepping up

Veteran center Corey Linsley talked about the offensive line's mentality when it comes to the moment your number is called to get the job done. Linsley gave praise for the veteran poise and performance Michael Schofield III put together when he entered the game for an injured Oday Aboushi against Cleveland.

"We work as a unit, and we've had that mindset since day one," Linsley said.  "Scho [G/T Michael Schofield III] came in, he's a vet, he's played. He's done a great job for a number of years in this league. He came in and didn't miss a beat. [T] Storm [Norton] has been doing what he does. We're going to keep rolling, it's just what we have to do — support the guys that we all love."

Schofield, who rejoined the Chargers in mid-September, has had limited time with the Bolts' offensive line room since this scheme is new; however, Linsley talked about how Schofield has stepped up to be a great addition for the Bolts and the easy communication they've had.

"It was awesome," Linsley said. "When he came in, I said, 'Hey, do you need anything? Let me know.' He didn't miss a beat. I don't think he was ever confused on a single play, which is phenomenal. He's only been here a few weeks, but he's a great add to our room. He's a great guy, he's been around a long time. He gets it and all the confidence in the world moving forward."

Odds and Ends

  • The Chargers announced on Wednesday that right tackle Bryan Bulaga had successful surgery on his core muscle. Staley gave an explanation on Bulaga's timeline and reasoning behind having the surgery: "We tried to take care of the back first, and then the core muscle injury didn't respond as well as we had hoped in that time frame. So, we wanted to take care of the core muscle injury so that he would have a chance to come back this season."
  • Linebacker Drue Tranquill was listed on the injury report Wednesday with a chest injury. Staley explained with Tranquill, he doesn't "think that it's going to be anything long-term, IR-wise, but we are going to make those determinations here in the next few days."
  • The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Instead of a full practice, Staley explained the importance of giving the team an extra day to recover for an important game: "I really believe in that to get our guys ready to play on Sunday. You kind of shoot for that halfway mark from when you start this process, but because of the Monday night sequencing to the Sunday against Cleveland, we kind of started it one week sooner. Then, going on the East Coast trip, we just wanted to make sure that our guys feel their best for the weekend, because we're going to need it."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Why is Rashawn Slater A 'Beast' According to Austin Ekeler?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Chris Harris Jr. had to say during Monday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: What Did It Take to Win the "Track Meet" Against the Browns?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler had to say following the Week 5 win.
news

Three Takeaways: How Many Jobs Does Derwin James Have on Sundays?

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi and Drue Tranquill.
news

Three Takeaways: Why is Linval Joseph Excited for the 'Challenge' of the Browns on Sunday?

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Austin Ekeler and Linval Joseph:
news

Three Takeaways: How Has Trust Taken the Bolts to 3-1?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Jared Cook had to say following the Chargers' 28-14 win over the Raiders.
news

Three Takeaways: All Eyes Set on Monday Night

"Everybody's watching when the lights turn on," said Keenan Allen of the Chargers' Monday Night Football matchup vs. Las Vegas.
news

Three Takeaways: Challenge of 'Complete Football Team' in Raiders Awaits Bolts

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with head coach Brandon Staley, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and center Corey Linsley. 
news

Three Takeaways: How Do the Pass Rush and Secondary Go 'Hand in Hand' with Forcing Turnovers?

Here are three takeaways from Monday's pressers with Joey Bosa and head coach Brandon Staley.
news

Three Takeaways: Big Day on Defense Boosts Bolts to Victory 

The unit did something that hadn't been done by the team since 2018.
news

Top Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Planning to Counter the Chiefs' 'Eye Candy' on Offense? 

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on Asante Samuel Jr.: 'He's built for it, he's not afraid of the moment.'
news

Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

Head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, and safety Nasir Adderley talked about how the Bolts are preparing to face their first divisional opponent of the 2021 season.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
Latest News
Advertising