Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
Originally a fifth-round selection by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft, Kelemete (SENN-ee-oh KEL-uh-MEH-tay) has seen action in 88 career games and made 42 starts with the Cardinals, Saints and Texans. He's appeared in a pair of postseason games, most recently starting at left guard for Houston in the 2018 AFC Wild Card against Indianapolis. Kelemete started 31 games from 2016-18, blocking on offensive units that each produced a 4,000-yard passer (Drew Brees in 2016-17 and Deshaun Watson in 2018). In each of his final two seasons with New Orleans, Kelemete helped pave the way for Mark Ingram II to run for 1,000 yards. He will wear No. 68 for the Bolts.