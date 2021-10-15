Three Takeaways: How is Donald Parham Jr. Evolving into a Complete Tight End?

In the first quarter of the Chargers game against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, second year tight end Donald Parham Jr. hauled in a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to put the Bolts up 7-0. Parham Jr., who stands at six-foot-eight inches tall, celebrated by replicating a dance made famous by Kevin Durant during Game 5 of the NBA finals while on the Golden State Warriors.

Parham Jr. made sure to secure the touchdown, but also made sure he nailed Durant's dance down.

"Every day of that week, I was practicing," Parham Jr. said with a smile. "In the bathroom, in the shower, everywhere. Just practicing it to make sure that I had it right."

Parham Jr., who is living proof that practice makes perfect, now has touchdowns in back-to-back games for the Chargers in Weeks 4 and 5, just one touchdown short of matching his total touchdowns a season ago.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old tight end talked about how he's fitting in within this offensive scheme under head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

"I fit pretty well," Parham Jr. said. "I really can't complain about the trust they have in me to be in the run game, also in the pass game. With the tight end role specifically, we have a very big role in this offense. It's really heartwarming to have that trust in our room."

Parham Jr. explained the game has 'slowed down' for him mentally which has helped him towards developing into a complete tight end. A big part of his role in this offense is blocking, which Parham Jr. put a big focus on in the offseason. Parham Jr. explained things that have helped improve his game, from working with the offensive linemen to improving his lower body strength.

However, maybe the biggest thing has been having fellow tight end Jared Cook as a leader in the tight end room.

"He's like that father-figure in a sense," he said. "He brings so much wisdom playing for different teams, playing for so long. It's just a great thing for him to be in the room with us because he's always giving us tips for how to beat this guy; how to do this, how to do that. It's really important for him to be here for us."

Lombardi talked about the growth he's seen in Parham Jr. first-hand and how 'surprised' he was to see Parham Jr.'s ability to run after the catch.