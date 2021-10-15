Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Oct 15, 2021
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens:

1) Sunday will feature two of the best quarterbacks in football – Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson – each coming off career-high passing performances in thrilling victories. Herbert went 26-of-43 for a career-high 398 yards and five total touchdowns against Cleveland. Jackson was 37-of-43 for 442 yards with four touchdowns, while also adding 62 yards on the ground Monday night vs. Indianapolis. Both Herbert and Jackson lead the NFL with three game-winning drives this season.

2) Dating back to last season, Herbert and Jackson are each 8-1 in their last nine starts, per NFL Media Research. They're tied with Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers for the most wins during that span.

3) Wide receiver Mike Williams enters Week 6 with the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL (6). He's fifth in receiving yards (471) and tied for eighth in receptions (31). Keenan Allen and Williams are third and sixth in targets, respectively.

4) Per Next Gen Stats, "Herbert has a 100-plus passer rating when targeting Williams in every target depth." When Williams is an open target (three or more yards of separation) this season, Herbert has a perfect passer rating of 158.3 with four touchdowns.

5) The Chargers last trip to Baltimore was in the 2018 AFC Wild Card Game. Los Angeles won 23-17, and held the Ravens to 69 total yards in the first half. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu – in his rookie season – sealed the game with a strip-sack of Jackson with :28 remaining.

6) Seven players who started that AFC Wild Card Game for the Chargers are still on the roster: wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams; guard Brandon Schofield; safety Derwin James Jr.; cornerback Michael Davis; defensive end Joey Bosa; and defensive tackle Justin Jones.

7) Looking at Chargers players from a fantasy perspective entering Week 6: Herbert is QB5 (123.0 points), Austin Ekeler is RB2 (119.3 points) and Williams is WR2 (116.1 points), per NFL Media Research.

8) According to Chargers Communications: a receiving touchdown Sunday would make Austin Ekeler the second-youngest running back in the common draft era to have 20 career receiving scores. Ekeler is tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns with seven. Entering the weekend, he's fourth in scrimmage yards among running backs (543). Ekeler gone over 100 total yards in four straight games.

9) Notable connections on Sunday, per Chargers Communications: General manager Tom Telesco and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman were teammates at John Carroll University; Baltimore wide receiver coach Tee Martin was with Chargers rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer for two seasons at the University of Tennessee; Schofield spent 2021 training camp with the Ravens.

10) Los Angeles, Baltimore and Buffalo are the lone 4-1 teams in the AFC. A win Sunday would give the Chargers a 5-1 record, including 4-0 in the conference and 2-0 in the division, headed into the bye. The Chargers' last 5-1 start was in 2014.

Photos: Chargers Prep for Week 6

Check out the best photos from the Bolts Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

