Three Takeaways: Why is Rashawn Slater A 'Beast' According to Austin Ekeler?

A big emphasis in the offseason for the Chargers was to improve the offensive line. Now five games into the 2021 season, the group comprised of veterans, free agent signings and a first round draft pick has put together a nice body of work.

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about what the offensive line has done for the Bolts this year.

"We have toughness in that group," Staley said. "They're giving us a real chance to be successful. I'm really proud of that. We have to continue on that track because it doesn't get any easier as we go on. We're playing Baltimore this week, and they're an outstanding defense, too. You need that in the NFL up front. You need to have a tough group that plays together. Cleveland is as good a defense as we're going to play from a personnel standpoint."

Austin Ekeler called rookie tackle Rashawn Slater 'a beast' after Sunday's win, explaining that Slater told him to not help 'chip' the Cleveland edge rushers and would rather take the man-to-man battle.

Staley explained that Slater displayed great communication and confidence by letting his teammates know what he needed in the heat of the moment.

"I think what you're seeing is a player that is earning the confidence to say that because he has a lot of belief in his game," he said. "He has a really good plan of attack versus this pass rusher. We all know [Browns DE] Myles [Garrett] is a defensive player of the year candidate, one of the top rushers in the league, one of the top defensive players in the league. Those are all encouraging signs, to me, both of those things.

Unfortunately, Monday brought tough news for the Chargers as Staley explained that guard Oday Aboushi suffered an ACL tear that will require surgery. The plan according to Staley is to have G/T Michael Schofield III starting at right guard with G/T Brenden Jaimes backing him up.

Staley talked about Schofield's performance after his number was called to fill in for Aboushi who left the game in the first quarter.