Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 6 Power Rankings?

Oct 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Sports Illustrated: 4th

Albert Breer:

"The Chargers play a smart disciplined game and have an absolute alien at quarterback. On paper, at least, there's still a lot of untapped potential here."

NFL.com: 5th

Dan Hanzus:

"Justin Herbert Is A Savage In The Pocket. The second-year prodigy was an unstoppable force against the Browns, throwing for 398 yards with five total scores in a 47-42 win at Hollywood Park. The Bolts' usually reliable defense stumbled through its worst performance of the season, but Herbert was there to pick up the slack with his cadre of playmakers. L.A.'s 26 points in the final period were the most by a team in a fourth quarter in eight years. "To win a game like this that turns into a track meet, you have to have a superstar quarterback," coach Brandon Staley said after the victory. "And that's what he is." You know what else he is? (Please see first sentence.)"

Bleacher Report: 5th

NFL Staff:

"Sunday's wildest shootout took place in Los Angeles, where the Cleveland Browns and the Chargers spent the afternoon trading touchdowns in a game that featured 52 first downs and over 1,000 yards of offense.

It was the home team that had the last laugh, with Justin Herbert throwing four touchdown passes and topping 300 passing yards for the 11th time in his career. After the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talked up his signal-caller.

"To win a game like this, one that turns into a track meet, you have to have a superstar quarterback to win it. That's what he is," Staley told reporters. "Like I told the team in there, the reason why he's being able to play how he's capable of playing is because he has a really good team around him."

Gagnon, on the other hand, talked up the Chargers as a team.

"It's time we start talking about the Chargers as a great team, rather than a great team of the future," he said. "A 47-point performance to beat the talented Browns? There's a decent chance they'd be unbeaten if not for a 56-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal in Week 2. I can't wait to see what Herbert and Co. have in store for the short-rested Baltimore Ravens in Week 6."'

CBS Sports: 5th

Pete Prisco:

"At 4-1, they lead the AFC West and look to be one of the best teams in the conference. Justin Herbert is the real deal."

The Ringer: 6th

ESPN: 7th

Shelley Smith:

"How they've improved: Norton was previously in the XFL but now is the Chargers' starting right tackle because of an injury to Bryan Bulaga. Norton stumbled in his first start but has risen up the ranks, as he is currently the Chargers' No. 2-ranked offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus. He was given a game ball by Chargers coach Brandon Staley after Sunday's win over the Browns. Staley believes in the 6-foot-8, 308-pound Norton, as does Justin Herbert, who saw Norton standing up Cleveland's Myles Garrett. He wasn't perfect, giving up a sack to the NFL's sack leader, but he has proved to be reliable."

Yahoo Sports: 7th

Frank Schwab:

"The Chargers' defense struggled, but it had been very good before Sunday. The offense was incredible against a Browns defense that has been pretty good. In Justin Herbert's last three games he has 901 yards, 11 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 118.4 passer rating. The Chargers are serious Super Bowl contenders."

Top Shots: Bolts Win Thriller Over Browns

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 5, 47-42, shootout victory over Cleveland at SoFi Stadium.

