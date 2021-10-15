What Are the Baltimore Ravens Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and more in the lead up to the Week 6 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
John Harbaugh on Justin Herbert's arm strength
"Incredible. [He has] incredible arm strength. Then you look at the analytics, and according to the analytics, he throws the second fastest football in the National Football League based on what I saw in the data. So, he has tremendous arm strength. I've never seen him throw in-person yet; this will be a first for me, personally. I'm looking forward to it, kind of, sort of, I guess. But he's a very talented guy."
Harbaugh on Chargers head coach Brandon Staley
"Obviously, he's a very good coach. [He's had] a lot of success in the time he's been in the league, defensively. They're a very well-coached team. They're very talented [and] very well-coached. They do a good job in terms of in-game decision making, so it's a big challenge for us."
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Herbert
"I really haven't watched those guys like that, but I do see him on Instagram and stuff like that, flashing around, doing his thing. He's a very talented quarterback, and he's been doing his thing. Hopefully, it slows down a little bit when we're playing against him; we don't want to hype him up too bad this week. But he's definitely been balling out – balling out of control."
DT Brandon Williams on the Chargers offense
"I would say they've got a lot of good talent – a lot of good talent. Obviously, they're winning. They're doing a lot of good things right. The quarterback [Justin Herbert] is playing amazing, their running back [Austin Ekeler] is doing great things. For us, we've just got to play our game, play Raven Football, play the right way."
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Chargers defense
"It's a really good defense we're about to face. Obviously, it starts with [Joey] Bosa up front. This guy is a potential game wrecker, and if you treat him like an average player, bad things are going to happen to you – there's plenty of evidence of that. The nose guard, [Linval] Joseph, has been doing it at a high level for a long time in this league."
"When you look at...the middle linebacker position, these guys are all over the field [and are] really doing a nice job in space. The other outside linebackers, mainly [Uchenna] Nwosu and [Kyler] Fackrell, these guys have been real factors as well. The secondary, they're doing a really good job. Obviously, Derwin James [Jr.] and [Nasir] Adderley are two guys that we have to know where they are on every snap."
Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale on Herbert
"I think he's one of those guys who can throw a strawberry through a battleship. I mean, he's got tremendous arm talent, accuracy. He's the prototypical NFL quarterback, if you will, in looking at him. And he's got a lot of talent that goes with that arm, as far as himself, of reading coverages, and he has great targets to throw to. So, it's going to be a big-time challenge."
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.