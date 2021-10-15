Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 6: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Oct 15, 2021 at 04:47 PM
Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 6 of 2021.

Justin Herbert on Lamar Jackson

"I think he's able to do everything. He can run, he can throw, and I don't think his game through the air gets enough credit. I think he's able to throw the ball extremely well and he's able to do everything. If the protection breaks down, he's able to get out of there and make plays that no one else on the planet can make. I know the defense is working hard they're doing their best trying to watch as much film as they can and get a good beat for their offense."

On head coach Brandon Staley as a leader

"He's an incredible leader and he really knows what he's talking about. From day one he came in here talking about relationships and building that trust with everyone. He's definitely established that early on in his career, he's one of those guys that we really want to fight for, and we want to play for. He's got the respect of all those guys in that locker room."

On his ability to scramble and find receivers deep down the field

"That's just one of those drills that we rep all the time — scramble drills. Guys know if the pocket breaks down this way and the quarterback escapes to keep it friendly, find an angle and be able to spread all five receivers so something good can happen. Keenan [Allen] has a great feel for that, and he sees the defender go low, so he goes high. It creates enough separation for me to give him the ball and he makes an incredible catch."

On if he feels he's in a 'groove' early in the season

"We've just had a really good plan from the offensive line to the receivers, running backs — everyone's been tied in very well. Everyone's been really well-coached, and I think that's the plan for each week. It's always about the next week, no matter how the game goes. It's always about moving on to the next one. The running backs have done a great job at pass protection, the linemen have handled all the blitzes and fronts that teams have played against us. The receivers have made plays, and the tight ends, too."

On wide receiver Josh Palmer

"Josh Palmer has made plays. He's one of those guys that's worked really hard and picked up the offense very well. We feel really comfortable with him going in there, he's able to make plays. He's smart, he's physical, he's aggressive. He does a great job in the run game, block game, and he runs some really good routes. He's a guy we believe in."

On improvements he can make and if the game has 'slowed down' for him yet

"I don't think it's slowed down yet; I think it's still an incredibly fast game. The way the defenses play and how fast and physical those guys are on defense is never easy. I feel like we've had a plan each week, and we're always about getting better and continuing to improve. As long as we're being secure with the ball, not turning it over, and giving our guys a shot to have completions, yards after catch. That puts our team in a good position. My job is to always get the ball to the guys that make the plays. Just give them the ball, and they'll make something special happen. It's always about watching film, getting better, and learning from my mistakes. Experience is the best teacher."

On what he expects from the Ravens defense

"They're going to bring a bunch of different looks. They do a great job disguising bringing pressures and tricking you into thinking it's coming from one way and bringing it from the other way. They're really well coached, they play really sound football, and they have guys that fly around and play really good defense. A couple great corners, some linebackers that can really match the running backs — those guys play really downhill, and they can tackle very well."

On taking notes when facing a new opponent like the Ravens

"I always start with a blank notebook for teams we haven't played. You get teams like the Raiders and the Chiefs — teams you have played — and you already have a couple pages of notes. You can look back on those for coverages, pressures, things you've already identified. But for this Ravens team, I haven't played them yet. It's a fresh start for me watching all the film this week, getting a good beat for that so that we do have a good chance to win on Sunday."

Photos: Final Bolts Practice Before Baltimore

Check out the best photos from the Bolts Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

news

What Are the Baltimore Ravens Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and more in the lead up to the Week 6 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Ravens in Week 6?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 6 game vs. Baltimore.
news

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say After Beating the Browns

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert following the Chargers 47-42 win over the Browns.
news

Week 5: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 5 of 2021.
news

What Are the Cleveland Browns Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and more in the lead up to the Week 5 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Browns in Week 5?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 5 game vs. Cleveland.
news

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say Following Monday Night's Win?

Take a look at the top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert following their 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

 Week 4: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 4 of 2021.
news

What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Raiders in Week 4?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.
news

What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Take a look at what the Chargers are saying about wide receiver Mike Williams' hot start to the 2021 season.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
