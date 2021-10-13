Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 6 Injury Report | Chargers at Ravens

Oct 13, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
Week 6 Injury report

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens as we head into Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Nasir Adderley S Hip LP
Justin Jackson RB Groin LP
Drue Tranquill LB Chest DNP
Mike Williams WR Knee DNP

* indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate

Baltimore Ravens:

Table inside Article
Player Position Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Perenell McPhee LB NIR- Rest DNP
Ronnie Stanley T Ankle DNP
Sammy Watkins WR Thigh DNP
DeShon Elliott S Quad LP
Geno Stone S Thigh LP
Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee LP

* indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • NIR - Not injury related
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

