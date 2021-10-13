Week 6 Injury Report | Chargers at Ravens

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens as we head into Week 6 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Hip
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Chest
|DNP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
* indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Baltimore Ravens:
|Player
|Position
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Perenell McPhee
|LB
|NIR- Rest
|DNP
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|Thigh
|DNP
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|Quad
|LP
|Geno Stone
|S
|Thigh
|LP
|Alejandro Villanueva
|OT
|Knee
|LP
* indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
