Bolts Look to Improve to 2-0 In Home Opener vs. Dallas 

Dallas comes to town with a talented list of athletes on their roster in Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Although Dallas had a heavy pass attack in their Week 1 game against Tampa Bay, Staley explained he’s fully ready to contain the Cowboy’s top run threat in Elliott.

"He has my full attention," Staley said. "I have full respect for this back. My eyes tell me that this guy is a top two-to-five back in this league. Playing against him last year, what was unique is I could hear everything last year. There was no crowd, so I could hear the sound of every tackle. I remember going home and watching the TV copy with my wife. It was late, but she stayed up and we watched it. You could hear it; you could hear the pads popping. He's a physical guy. I have full respect for him and what he's accomplished in this league. I still think he's a premium back."

Chargers’ defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked Thursday about what the Bolts' defense needs to do to slow down both the passing and rushing attack from Dallas.