Chargers-Cowboys Week 2 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys as we head into the first week of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Groin / Back
|DNP
|Kyler Fackrell
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|LP
Dallas Cowboys:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|DE
|Foot
|LP
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|NIR — Personal
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
