Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Why Are the Chargers "Excited for the Challenge" to Face Cowboys?

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Cory Kennedy
091521_FTP_CMS

Take a look at key moments from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, and Kyzir White as the Bolts prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's home opener.

Focus is on Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who has Brandon Staley's 'attention'

In the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay, Dallas put their passing attack on full display by throwing the ball 58 times. Although Cowboy's running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for just 33 yards on 11 carries, Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley explained why his focus is still on the Cowboy's lead back.

"He has my full attention," Staley said. "I have full respect for this back. My eyes tell me that this guy is a top two-to-five back in this league. Playing against him last year, what was unique is I could hear everything last year. There was no crowd, so I could hear the sound of every tackle. I remember going home and watching the TV copy with my wife. It was late, but she stayed up and we watched it. You could hear it; you could hear the pads popping. He's a physical guy. I have full respect for him and what he's accomplished in this league. I still think he's a premium back."

Staley went on to explain the type of quarterback he believes Dak Prescott is for the Cowboys and the excitement the Bolts have to face a quarterback of that caliber.

"This guy has been a proven guy for a long time," he said. "Since he's played for the Cowboys, their record speaks for itself with him as the quarterback — and their production. Going back to last year, they were number one in the NFL in total offense the year before I was with the Rams. Then, they were leading the NFL in offense through four or five weeks, and then he got hurt. Then, he lit it up Week 1 against the defensive Super Bowl champions, against a defense that's really, really good. His track record speaks for itself. He's a guy that's very worthy of that contract. He's an elite competitor. We're excited to be able to face him this week."

From one quarterback to another, Justin Herbert echoed what Staley said about Prescott.

"I think he's really smart," Herbert said. "He's able to make all the places athletic. His arm strength is off the charts. He's got all the tools and weapons, especially when you put him with some pretty good running backs and some receivers. He's going to be able to do some impressive things."

Linebacker Kyzir White also talked about the smarts of Prescott and what he thinks the defense has to do in order to slow down Elliott.

"I think Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the game," White said. "He runs hard, he usually always gets positive yards on contact, so you know we gotta wrap up, run our feet and all rally to the ball."

White was pleased with the run defense against Washington in Week 1 and said he is 'excited for the challenge' on Sunday, whether it be a heavy run or pass attack.

1200x628_V2-Herbert

Join Us for the Home Opener! ⚡️

GET TICKETS

Improvements heading into week 2

One of last Sunday's biggest plays in Washington came from White. White was able to force a fumble and give the ball back to Herbert and co. inside the five-yard line. During Monday's press conference, White talked about making that big play for the team and how he can improve his game. As White's role on the defense continues to evolve, he has the mind-set of getting '1% better each day.'

White talked about a specific play from Week 1 where he can improve on and learn from heading into Week 2.

"Last game for example, they threw a checkdown to [RB Antonio] Gibson, I made good contact on him, but I stopped my feet and he got up out of there," he said. "So, you know limit the missed tackles and get my hands on more balls. I know I had two forced fumbles last game but just trying to impact the game better, get better at my pass rush, things like that."

Herbert also talked about ways he feels he can improve as the season progresses, No. 10 has put his focus on getting the job done on the road this season.

"I think going on the road and having our road record be better than it was last year," he said. "Being a road team that's able to go and put up a good fight. Being able to take a win like that on Sunday, especially on the road, is definitely tough for us."

For Staley, he feels his team is going to grow each week.

"I think that you make a big jump every week," he said. "I really do, because you learned so much. Out there on the walk-through, we were just so much better than we were on Sunday because we just had so much to learn from."

Fans back in the stands for the first time at SoFi

Sunday marks a big day for Bolts fans and players alike. Sunday's home opener will be the first-time fans get to witness a regular season game in the brand new SoFi Stadium. White talked about what he expects the atmosphere to be like on gameday.

"I feel like it's gonna be a crazy environment," White said. "I was kind of shocked when we played the Rams in the preseason game the energy was real good so I can only imagine what it's gonna be like for a regular season game against a good opponent in the Cowboys."

When Herbert made his debut at SoFi Stadium last season in Week 2, he did so in front of empty chairs. For the second year QB, fans at home gamedays are a huge part of football that he's missed.

"[I'm expecting] a lot of excitement," Herbert said. "It's been a lot of fun being able to play at that place and last year was awesome but to not have fans and kind of go through that was a little weird, some aspects you miss about football. So having fans there this Sunday, I think it will definitely be a cool experience."

Photos: Chargers Start Cowboys Prep

Check out the best photos from Bolts Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

210915_Gallery_006
1 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_004
2 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_001
3 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_003
4 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_005
5 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_007
6 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_008
7 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_011
8 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_009
9 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_019
10 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_010
11 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_020
12 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_012
13 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_015
14 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_014
15 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_013
16 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_021
17 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_022
18 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_024
19 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_025
20 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_026
21 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_045
22 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_028
23 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_039
24 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_027
25 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_029
26 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_030
27 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_031
28 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_037
29 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_033
30 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_032
31 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_038
32 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_035
33 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_042
34 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_034
35 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_036
36 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_040
37 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_041
38 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_043
39 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_044
40 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_046
41 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_052
42 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_061
43 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_054
44 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_057
45 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_049
46 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_048
47 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_060
48 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_051
49 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_063
50 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_055
51 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_064
52 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_058
53 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_066
54 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210915_Gallery_062
55 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Did Derwin James Feel in 2021 Debut?

Take a look at three big things from Monday's press conference. 
news

Mike Williams Changes Chargers' 'Movie' with Fourth Quarter Touchdown

"He's one of those guys that goes up and 50/50 balls are more like 75/25."
news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater vs. Chase Young Rematch In The NFL

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, left tackle Rashawn Slater and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
news

Three Takeaways: Expect A 'Different' Nasir Adderley in 2021

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Derwin James.
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Talk 'Explosive Playmakers' on Washington Football Team

Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen discussed preparations, key players for Washington during Monday's press conference.
news

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

"He's a guy that you trust so much and so when in doubt you find him and throw him the football because you know exactly what he's gonna do the way he talks to the quarterback with body language."
news

The "Why" Behind Brandon Staley's Coaching Philosophy

"He wants us to be students of the game rather than just football players."
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Talks 'Tough Conversations' in Getting To Initial 53

"The guys that we had to have some tough conversations with, just thanking them and being appreciative for them."
news

Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann entered Sunday with the NFL lead in preseason total tackles (28).
news

Final 2021 Preseason Game Looms Large for Bolts

Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks will be the final opportunity for many Chargers players to prove their spot on the impending 53-man roster.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

"New Orleans had some pretty good offenses and I would say our receivers here are the best I've been a part of."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
video

Coming Soon: All In Powered by Pepsi

All In powered by Pepsi is a comprehensive view of all things Chargers, from the moment Brandon Staley was hired as the team's head coach, to their 2021 season quest, and everything in between. Check out All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com beginning August 27.
news

7 Important Answers About All In

Questions about our new show? Below is a Q&A that answers all topics surrounding the All In series. 
Latest News
Advertising