Three Takeaways: Why Are the Chargers "Excited for the Challenge" to Face Cowboys?

In the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay, Dallas put their passing attack on full display by throwing the ball 58 times. Although Cowboy's running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for just 33 yards on 11 carries, Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley explained why his focus is still on the Cowboy's lead back.

"He has my full attention," Staley said. "I have full respect for this back. My eyes tell me that this guy is a top two-to-five back in this league. Playing against him last year, what was unique is I could hear everything last year. There was no crowd, so I could hear the sound of every tackle. I remember going home and watching the TV copy with my wife. It was late, but she stayed up and we watched it. You could hear it; you could hear the pads popping. He's a physical guy. I have full respect for him and what he's accomplished in this league. I still think he's a premium back."

Staley went on to explain the type of quarterback he believes Dak Prescott is for the Cowboys and the excitement the Bolts have to face a quarterback of that caliber.

"This guy has been a proven guy for a long time," he said. "Since he's played for the Cowboys, their record speaks for itself with him as the quarterback — and their production. Going back to last year, they were number one in the NFL in total offense the year before I was with the Rams. Then, they were leading the NFL in offense through four or five weeks, and then he got hurt. Then, he lit it up Week 1 against the defensive Super Bowl champions, against a defense that's really, really good. His track record speaks for itself. He's a guy that's very worthy of that contract. He's an elite competitor. We're excited to be able to face him this week."

From one quarterback to another, Justin Herbert echoed what Staley said about Prescott.

"I think he's really smart," Herbert said. "He's able to make all the places athletic. His arm strength is off the charts. He's got all the tools and weapons, especially when you put him with some pretty good running backs and some receivers. He's going to be able to do some impressive things."

Linebacker Kyzir White also talked about the smarts of Prescott and what he thinks the defense has to do in order to slow down Elliott.

"I think Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the game," White said. "He runs hard, he usually always gets positive yards on contact, so you know we gotta wrap up, run our feet and all rally to the ball."