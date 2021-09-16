DJ's Mailbag: Keys to Victory Against the Dallas Cowboys

"Well I mean the best matchup is gonna be Terence Steele with Joey Bosa on the defensive side of the ball. When you [without] your right tackle, we saw last week what Joey Bosa did to a young, inexperienced guy in [Sam] Cosmi and just dominated. I think you could see more of the same this week against Steele. When you look offensively, the matchups for the Chargers, I love [Dallas LB] Micah Parsons and I think he's gonna be a great player in this league but I think you could see some opportunities in the passing game for Austin Ekeler. Last week, I think not being 100 percent healthy they didn't really feature him in that way, but I could see Austin Ekeler getting involved in the passing game, that's gonna be a tough cover for Micah Parsons."