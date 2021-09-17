Three Takeaways: Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, Former Roommates Reunite Sunday at SoFi Stadium

From 2013-2015, the Ohio State Buckeyes roster was full of NFL-ready talent. Amongst that group of talented young athletes was Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott. Not only did Bosa and Elliott play on the same college team, but they also lived together in the dorms on the Ohio State campus.

This Sunday, the two get a chance to face off in the NFL for the first time in their careers, as Elliott didn't play when the Chargers and Cowboys last met in 2017. Bosa remembers the pair 'had some serious collisions' in practices in Columbus and on Thursday, he talked about what it means to face Elliott in pros.

"It'll be awesome," Bosa said. "Last time we played against each other was in practice [at Ohio State] and we didn't take it easy on each other then, so I'm sure we won't this weekend. It'll just be good to see him, I saw him this offseason and it was good to reconnect, and he's obviously done an amazing job."

While Elliott and Bosa were busy tearing up the field at Ohio State at their respective positions, they also tore up something else, their dorm room. When it comes to the messier roommate between the two, Bosa explained they both excelled in that.

"I remember stepping over boxes like this," Bosa said, as he reenacted stepping over a dirty dorm room floor from the podium. "To get to my couch and being like, 'Yeah whatever, I'll figure that out later.' Luckily that's changed over the years so no more pizza boxes and everything laying around."

Bosa explained that back in their college days it was never about being the highest paid player at their respective positions in the NFL for him and Elliott. For Bosa, it was more about the way they 'carried themselves' at Ohio State that got them where they are today.