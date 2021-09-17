10 Insights: Eyes on First-Round Rookies This Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' home opener against the Dallas Cowboys:

1) Sunday marks the first home game for the Chargers at SoFi Stadium with fans in the stands. Los Angeles will play three of its next four games in Inglewood (vs. Dallas, at Kansas City, vs. Las Vegas, vs. Cleveland).

2) The last time the Chargers played the Cowboys was on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Los Angeles won 30-6 behind 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown by wide receiver Keenan Allen. It's the second-most receiving yards he's had in an NFL game. Allen is coming off his 28th career 100-yard game last Sunday in Washington.

3) Last week, quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert combined to go 73-of-105 for 740 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Prescott led the NFL in completions and attempts in Week 1, and was second in passing yards. Herbert was tied with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes for sixth in passing yards with 337 during the opening weekend.