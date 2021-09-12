10 Insights: Keenan Allen and Co. Dominant in D.C. on Third Down

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights following the Chargers' 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team:
1) Justin Herbert became the only quarterback in NFL history to have 400 completions over the first 16 starts of a career. He also joined Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players ever with 4,500 passing yards over their first 16 starts, per Chargers Communications.
2) Herbert was 31-of-47 for 337 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday. He completed passes to eight different receivers. In nine of his 16 career starts, Herbert has thrown for over 300 yards.
3) Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 17 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets. It was Allen's 28th career 100-yard game. Williams caught a career-high eight passes.
4) Austin Ekeler scored the Chargers' first touchdown of the season. Per Elias, he's the sixth undrafted player ever with 10-plus rushing touchdowns and 15-plus receiving touchdowns.
5) Sunday's 20-16 victory was the first win as head coach for Brandon Staley. Last season as defensive coordinator of the Rams, Staley's D held Washington to 10 points, 108 total yards and 2-of-13 on third down. On Sunday, Washington had 16 points, 259 total yards and was 3-of-10 on third down.
6) The Chargers were 14-of-19 on third down Sunday. That's the most third-down conversations in the NFL since Baltimore converted the same amount in Week 9 of the 2011 NFL season, per Chargers Communications.
7) Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. led the Chargers with 10 total tackles. He recovered a fumbled forced by fellow linebacker Kyzir White in the fourth quarter. Safety Derwin James Jr. was second on the team with seven total tackles in his first game since the 2019 season. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa notched his first sack of 2021. He's 1.5 sacks from reaching 50. He's also a half-sack from passing former teammate Melvin Ingram for sixth on the franchise's all-time list.
8) Los Angeles' offensive line – with four new starters, including rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater – held reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young to three total tackles (one for loss) and no sacks or quarterback hits. Herbert was only sacked twice. Additionally, All-Pro center Corey Linsley made his 100th career start.
9) In his first game with the Chargers, kicker Tristan Vizcaino made both of his field-goal attempts (27, 33 yards) and was 2-of-2 on extra points. Ty Long only punted twice.
10) The Chargers offense possessed the ball for 36:03 of the game and had 27 first downs to Washington's 15. They totaled 424 yards to the WFT's 259.
Check out the postgame celebration as the Chargers kickoff the season with a 20-16 road win over the Washington Football Team.
