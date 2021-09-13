Mike Williams Changes Chargers' 'Movie' with Fourth Quarter Touchdown

Sunday's 20-16 Chargers victory over the Washington Football Team proved to be a battle from the very beginning as Washington was able to chip away at the Chargers' early lead. Eventually, Washington would take the lead in the third quarter but the Bolts stood strong and pulled off the close win. Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how his team was able to finish the game.

"I just felt like we were a fourth quarter team," Staley said. "Our big goal during training camp was to become a team of teams, where it's not a collection of pieces. You know, so often people talk about what type of pieces you have, and you have all this talent, and you have all these players, when are they going to talk about you as a team? And so that was a big mission statement during camp, it was to become a team. And that's the way we won this game today, we won this game in all three phases of the game."

The poise of quarterback Justin Herbert was on display on the final drive in the fourth. He hit three different receivers for four third down conversions, three of which went for over 15 yards each.

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen, who finished the day with 100 yards receiving, was a big reason the Bolts were able to close out the game late. The talented route runner came up clutch multiple times on the final drive. Allen made a 17-yard grab on a 3rd-and-16 to move the chains with 5:29 left, and closed out the game on a nine-yard reception, once again on third down.

"In that huddle on the last drive we were telling each other, 'Hey we gotta make all the plays that we need to make to do whatever we need to do so we can go back home happy,'" Allen said. "That's what it's gonna come down to and you know [quarterback Justin] Herbert's put in all the work in, in the offseason, you know comradery with the teammates, so we all feel great with each other."

Following the game, Herbert talked about what the win meant for the Bolts as a whole.