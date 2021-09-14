Three Takeaways: How Did Derwin James Feel in 2021 Debut?

Before Rashawn Slater and Chase Young's rematch in the NFL, Chargers' offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained that the rookie left tackle is "seasoned beyond his years."

Slater proved that and more during Sunday's win in Washington. Faced with blocking the defensive rookie of the year from last season, Slater allowed an incredible zero pressures- per Pro Football Focus- and was on the field for all 81 of the snaps on offense.

During Monday's media availability, Staley discussed Slater's ability to get the job done in Washington.

"The guy that you know everybody was wondering about coming into the game was our rookie left tackle [Rashawn Slater]," Staley said. "And he was outstanding in this game, when you don't talk about him a lot that means he probably performed at a high level and that's what the film told us. He was outstanding, I'm really proud of him, not surprised but really proud of him and I felt like Rashawn was really good in this football game."

Staley explained that just like with any position, for an offensive tackle it's key to get off to a good start to put yourself in a good rhythm and "create confidence the rest of the way." Staley went on to talk about the characteristics Slater has that allowed the rookie to have success against his opponents.

"He's got outstanding movement for the position," he said. "He can really unlock power from the ground, he can create a lot of power from the ground, and he's got very strong hands. If he's in a disadvantaged position he can fix it sometimes where a lot of people can't because he's got that lower body movement and power."