Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How Did Derwin James Feel in 2021 Debut?

Sep 14, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Cory Kennedy
DJ photo

The Chargers had a lot of memorable moments from their 20-16 victory in Washington, from offensive tackle Rashawn Slater's performance in his NFL debut to wide receiver Mike Williams' eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Here are three takeaways from Monday's press conference with head coach Brandon Staley, Williams and safety Derwin James:

1200x628_V2-Herbert

Join Us for the Home Opener! ⚡️

GET TICKETS

Derwin James talks return to the gridiron, game ball from Staley

As a playmaker and a leader on the field, the Chargers' defense couldn't be happier to have safety Derwin James back. After missing the 2020 season following a knee injury, James made his return to the field in Washington. James spoke on Monday about how he felt in his return to live action for the first time in over a year.

"Of course, it'll take those games to get my wind all the way back up," James said. "I didn't play in preseason, and I haven't been out there as much, but I felt good. Being in my first game back felt like how I feel in practice. I put myself through the same stuff in practice. When I went out there, I felt the exact same. I was able to finish in the fourth quarter."

James, who was on the field for all 55 snaps and recorded seven tackles on Sunday for the Bolts' defense, wasted no time in making his presence felt. After the win, Staley handed him one of the game balls citing the team's elevated record when James is on the field.

"That was an unbelievable moment for me man, you know I'm very thankful for it, man," he said. "It's been a lot of hard work and just dedication put into it so you know, just to see it pay off it in Week 1 you know it's only up from here. So, you know I just wanna keep coming out and get better."

Rashawn Slater's strong showing in regular-season NFL debut

Before Rashawn Slater and Chase Young's rematch in the NFL, Chargers' offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained that the rookie left tackle is "seasoned beyond his years."

Slater proved that and more during Sunday's win in Washington. Faced with blocking the defensive rookie of the year from last season, Slater allowed an incredible zero pressures- per Pro Football Focus- and was on the field for all 81 of the snaps on offense.

During Monday's media availability, Staley discussed Slater's ability to get the job done in Washington.

"The guy that you know everybody was wondering about coming into the game was our rookie left tackle [Rashawn Slater]," Staley said. "And he was outstanding in this game, when you don't talk about him a lot that means he probably performed at a high level and that's what the film told us. He was outstanding, I'm really proud of him, not surprised but really proud of him and I felt like Rashawn was really good in this football game."

Staley explained that just like with any position, for an offensive tackle it's key to get off to a good start to put yourself in a good rhythm and "create confidence the rest of the way." Staley went on to talk about the characteristics Slater has that allowed the rookie to have success against his opponents.

"He's got outstanding movement for the position," he said. "He can really unlock power from the ground, he can create a lot of power from the ground, and he's got very strong hands. If he's in a disadvantaged position he can fix it sometimes where a lot of people can't because he's got that lower body movement and power."

The Chargers' O-line provided a clean pocket for Justin Herbert and held firm on many third-down conversions. The Bolts' offense allowed a pressure rate of just 12 percent on the day, an NFL low for Week 1 according to PFF.

Mike Williams feeling comfortable in Bolts' offense

Another Bolts' player who performed well in Sunday's contest was wide receiver, Mike Williams. Williams who was targeted 12 times ended the day with eight catches for 82-yards, and the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter.

On Monday, Williams talked about his comfort level against Washington and the level of excitement his role in this offense brings.

"I was really comfortable," Williams said. "Me and [Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi] talked after the game, he was like, 'In this offense, the ball is going to find the X [receiver].' I was like, 'I appreciate you. It can't happen at a better time.' I'm excited about it and I'm looking forward to every opportunity. I'm ready for it. I'm looking forward to coming out this week, prepare and get ready for this game on Sunday."

Despite 12 targets going Williams' way, Herbert was able to distribute the ball across the Chargers' offensive weapons. Williams explained how spreading the ball around is a huge part of what this offense is about.

"I feel like it's more so getting others involved in the offense a lot more," he said. "Not too much putting it around one person; we're using all of the talents that we have available. I feel like that's what makes this offense move. It's not mostly about who the players are. It's about getting everybody the ball while spreading it out and making the defenders defend everything."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Mike Williams Changes Chargers' 'Movie' with Fourth Quarter Touchdown

"He's one of those guys that goes up and 50/50 balls are more like 75/25."
news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater vs. Chase Young Rematch In The NFL

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, left tackle Rashawn Slater and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
news

Three Takeaways: Expect A 'Different' Nasir Adderley in 2021

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Derwin James.
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Talk 'Explosive Playmakers' on Washington Football Team

Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen discussed preparations, key players for Washington during Monday's press conference.
news

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

"He's a guy that you trust so much and so when in doubt you find him and throw him the football because you know exactly what he's gonna do the way he talks to the quarterback with body language."
news

The "Why" Behind Brandon Staley's Coaching Philosophy

"He wants us to be students of the game rather than just football players."
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Talks 'Tough Conversations' in Getting To Initial 53

"The guys that we had to have some tough conversations with, just thanking them and being appreciative for them."
news

Top Chargers Performances From the 2021 Preseason 

Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann entered Sunday with the NFL lead in preseason total tackles (28).
news

Final 2021 Preseason Game Looms Large for Bolts

Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks will be the final opportunity for many Chargers players to prove their spot on the impending 53-man roster.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

"New Orleans had some pretty good offenses and I would say our receivers here are the best I've been a part of."
news

What's the Chargers' Defense's Potential, According to Kenneth Murray Jr.?

"Trying to be the best in the league and wanting to be the best in the league, it starts with that mindset. It starts with us setting that standard for ourselves and then going out and executing that."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
video

Coming Soon: All In Powered by Pepsi

All In powered by Pepsi is a comprehensive view of all things Chargers, from the moment Brandon Staley was hired as the team's head coach, to their 2021 season quest, and everything in between. Check out All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com beginning August 27.
news

7 Important Answers About All In

Questions about our new show? Below is a Q&A that answers all topics surrounding the All In series. 
Latest News
Advertising