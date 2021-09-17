Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
Schofield previously played for the Bolts from 2017-19, starting 39 of his 49 regular and postseason games with the club. He was part of a Los Angeles offensive line in 2017 that allowed just 18 sacks — the fewest in the NFL that season and the least amount by a Chargers offense in nearly 50 years. Schofield started all 16 regular-season contests at right guard in 2018, as well as both playoff games.
He returns to the City of Angels after spending the 2020 season with Carolina. A 2014 third-round selection by the Denver Broncos, Schofield has started 69-of-87 games in the regular season and all five postseason appearances, including at right tackle for Denver's Super Bowl 50 win. Schofield will wear No. 72 for the Chargers.