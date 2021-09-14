Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 2 Power Rankings?

"Justin Herbert was an absolute savage from the pocket when the Chargers needed him most on Sunday. The second-year QB delivered laser strikes for first-down completions of 17, 19, 20 and 9 yards -- all of them on pivotal third-down plays -- to seal a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team. Herbert wasn't perfect, committing two turnovers with L.A. in scoring range, but his incredible arm talent, combined with a gutsy self-belief in the opportunities that golden right arm gives him, separates him from so many of his peers. The Chargers, at long last, have a closer."