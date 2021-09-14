Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 2 Power Rankings?

Week 2 Power Rankings are here! Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.
Mike Florio:
"Brandon Staley checks the first box on his way to a potential coach of the year award."
Frank Schwab:
"Justin Herbert didn't put up a startling stat line, but mostly played well against an excellent Washington defense. Not that there should have been much doubt but he looks like the real deal."
Dan Hanzus:
"Justin Herbert was an absolute savage from the pocket when the Chargers needed him most on Sunday. The second-year QB delivered laser strikes for first-down completions of 17, 19, 20 and 9 yards -- all of them on pivotal third-down plays -- to seal a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team. Herbert wasn't perfect, committing two turnovers with L.A. in scoring range, but his incredible arm talent, combined with a gutsy self-belief in the opportunities that golden right arm gives him, separates him from so many of his peers. The Chargers, at long last, have a closer."
NFL Staff:
"The Los Angeles Chargers are looking build on Justin Herbert's Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and turn stats into wins. To do so, they needed to start notching wins on the road over quality opponents.
They did just that Sunday, coming back to down the reigning NFC East champions in Washington.
With the Chargers' ground game struggling (and lead back Austin Ekeler nursing a hamstring injury), it fell to Herbert to carry the offense. He wound up finishing 31-of-47 for 331 yards and a touchdown.
The Chargers defense played its part as well, holding a short-handed Washington team to 259 total yards and a single touchdown."
Connor Orr:
"A six-point win over the WFT looks better considering the strength of Ron Rivera's defense."
Nate Davis:
"Pretty impressive 16-game start (4,673 passing yards and 32 TDs) for QB Justin Herbert."
Shelley Smith:
"The 13th overall pick in April's draft stood his ground against Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young in the Chargers' 20-16 win over Washington. QB Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and Slater ranked 20th among tackles in pass block win rate. It was a solid performance for a guy who had not played in a year after he opted out of his last season at Northwestern."
