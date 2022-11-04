Morgan Fox Named Chargers Salute to Service Award Nominee

Christian Moreno served in the United State Marine Corps from 2006 to 2013. Moreno, who did two tours in Iraq, was one of the members on hand representing the WWP.

Moreno, a lifelong Chargers fan, was excited to be apart of the surprise, adding that Fox's background around the military gives him a different insight on the sacrifices many make.

"He comes from a strong military background," Moreno said. "He knows how it was with his father being involved with the military, getting stationed from here to there and seeing his dad work late hours, coming back stressed and tired.

"He knows from a deeper level how tough it is and how much sacrifice you have to give in the military," Moreno added. "For him to be nominated in honor of those veterans and organizations, I'm sure it brings a lot of pride within him and the family."

It was not Moreno and other representatives of the WWP's first time meeting Fox, as he and other Chargers players spent time with them and other veterans at a Project Odyssey event last week.

Project Odyssey is one of the WWP's mental health programs. Fox talked about what the conversations with veterans was like and the importance of the experience for everyone.

"It was amazing," Fox said. "It was amazing to sit down and talk with these men and women and have them share their stories with us and the things they go through. Kind of bounce similarities of certain things off of each other and being able to talk through the things we all go through."

Moreno spoke about what it was like meeting and talking to NFL players, as they were all able to find similarities in a variety of ways.

"We all talked about how we deal with stress, how we deal with anxiety," Moreno said. "It's pretty cool to see how they do it, because it's very comparable to how we do it. Practice breathing techniques, finger tapping techniques.

"Seeing how the NFL players do it and how we do it, it's pretty cool how it all ties together," Moreno added.

The main things Fox took from his experience growing up around the military have been crucial lessons that he has applied to his life thus far.

"Discipline and resilience," Fox said. "I've seen these guys push through some things physically and mentally and be disciplined to their goals and to the people around them. That just helped instill that in me growing up.