Scouting the Falcons: Week 9

The Falcons defense has given up some yards and points, but is also adept at taking the ball away. What's been the key to the strong takeaway numbers this year?

TM: I'll tell you this: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has said on a few occasions that total yards don't matter, effectiveness in the red zone and takeaways do, particularly takeaways that result in a touchdown, whether it's by the defense on the play itself or the offense in response. There's been a heavy emphasis put on both of those things since Pees got to Atlanta. This is a defense that has given up one too many explosive plays over the last two weeks against the Bengals and Carolina, so that will be a major challenge against Herbert and this Chargers offense. It's definitely something the Falcons will try to limit. They're a very physical defense, and they – usually – tackle well, so being able to get limit big chunk plays and continuing to capitalize on turnovers will be important for their overall success as a unit.

Finally, what's your view on what a successful season would be like for the Falcons at the end of the year? Playoffs, a winning record, etc.?