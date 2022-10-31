Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MATCHUP HISTORY
Sunday's game will mark the 12th meeting between these two teams. The Falcons hold a 8-3 all-time advantage over the Chargers; however, the Bolts have won each of the last two matchups by three points.
The last meeting between these two teams came on December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.
In that game, the Chargers were able to come away with a 20-17 win on a field goal as time expired after cornerback Michael Davis intercepted an Atlanta pass with 36 seconds remaining. Quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished the day with 243 yards passing and two touchdowns, completed three passes for 48 yards following the interception to set up the game-winning field goal. Running back Austin Ekeler was key, as he led the team in both rushing and receiving for a combined 146 yards. Wide receiver Keenan Allen hauled in the team's first touchdown of the afternoon and finished the day with nine receptions for 52 yards.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, November 6
- Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (PT)
LOCATION
- Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
WATCH ON TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
Sideline: Shannon Spake
STREAMING
NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.
Other Affiliate Stations:
San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM
Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360
Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM
San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM
Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM
Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES
Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022
Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.