Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 12th meeting between these two teams. The Falcons hold a 8-3 all-time advantage over the Chargers; however, the Bolts have won each of the last two matchups by three points.

The last meeting between these two teams came on December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.

In that game, the Chargers were able to come away with a 20-17 win on a field goal as time expired after cornerback Michael Davis intercepted an Atlanta pass with 36 seconds remaining. Quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished the day with 243 yards passing and two touchdowns, completed three passes for 48 yards following the interception to set up the game-winning field goal. Running back Austin Ekeler was key, as he led the team in both rushing and receiving for a combined 146 yards. Wide receiver Keenan Allen hauled in the team's first touchdown of the afternoon and finished the day with nine receptions for 52 yards.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 6

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: Kenny Albert

Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Sideline: Shannon Spake

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES