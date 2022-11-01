Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Chargers Steady Following Bye Week

Nov 01, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Omar Navarro

Week 8 power rankings

The Chargers will enter Week 9 fresh off their bye week, as they head to Atlanta with a record of 4-3.

Following Week 8 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their week off.

No. 16: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 16)

The Chargers had a bye week to figure out how to make their underperforming offense explosive again. Cracking that mystery has been further complicated by the news star wide receiver Mike Williams -- L.A.'s best big-play threat -- will be out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.

No. 14: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 14)

No. 13: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 15)

No. 11: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 10)

No. 11: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 12)

No. 15: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 13)

No. 15: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 14)

The Chargers need a win at Atlanta on Sunday. Their two games after that are at the 49ers and vs. the Chiefs...

No. 16: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 15)

Reason for optimism: Joey Bosa

The Chargers have been decimated by injuries. A few, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback J.C. Jackson, are of the season-ending variety. The Chargers placed defensive end Joey Bosa on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in Week 3 that required surgery, but coach Brandon Staley has continued to express optimism that the Pro Bowl edge rusher will return this season. That would be great news for a defense that -- despite starring pass-rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. -- has underachieved this season.

No. 14: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 15)

No. 16: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 15)

Coming off their bye, the Chargers have four road games in five weeks, including some really difficult tilts against some of the best teams on their schedule. This will undoubtedly be the crossroads that decides their season and, perhaps, the direction the franchise will go in.

