Power Rankings: Chargers Steady Following Bye Week

No. 15: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 14)

The Chargers need a win at Atlanta on Sunday. Their two games after that are at the 49ers and vs. the Chiefs...

No. 16: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 15)

Reason for optimism: Joey Bosa

The Chargers have been decimated by injuries. A few, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback J.C. Jackson, are of the season-ending variety. The Chargers placed defensive end Joey Bosa on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in Week 3 that required surgery, but coach Brandon Staley has continued to express optimism that the Pro Bowl edge rusher will return this season. That would be great news for a defense that -- despite starring pass-rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. -- has underachieved this season.

No. 14: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 15)

No. 16: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 15)