Power Rankings: Chargers Steady Following Bye Week

The Chargers will enter Week 9 fresh off their bye week, as they head to Atlanta with a record of 4-3.
Following Week 8 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their week off.
The Chargers had a bye week to figure out how to make their underperforming offense explosive again. Cracking that mystery has been further complicated by the news star wide receiver Mike Williams -- L.A.'s best big-play threat -- will be out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.
The Chargers need a win at Atlanta on Sunday. Their two games after that are at the 49ers and vs. the Chiefs...
Reason for optimism: Joey Bosa
The Chargers have been decimated by injuries. A few, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback J.C. Jackson, are of the season-ending variety. The Chargers placed defensive end Joey Bosa on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in Week 3 that required surgery, but coach Brandon Staley has continued to express optimism that the Pro Bowl edge rusher will return this season. That would be great news for a defense that -- despite starring pass-rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. -- has underachieved this season.
Coming off their bye, the Chargers have four road games in five weeks, including some really difficult tilts against some of the best teams on their schedule. This will undoubtedly be the crossroads that decides their season and, perhaps, the direction the franchise will go in.
