Final Thoughts: Michael Davis Ready to Start as Bolts Face Falcons

2. Battle through it

It will be all hands on deck for the Chargers in Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Yes, the Bolts have been hit hard by injuries this season, and even the bye week wasn't a reprieve.

Keenan Allen and Donald Parham, Jr., both tweaked their hamstring injuries and won't play in Week 9. Jerry Tillery injured his back lifting weights this week and also won't play.

Other such as Mike Williams, Dustin Hopkins and Chris Rumph II are out due to injuries suffered in recent games.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley summed up the mindset of his team right now.

"I think it is part of the NFL, part of sports," Staley said. "We're trying to do everything we can to make sure that that doesn't happen, and when it does, take a good look at your program and assess it the best you can.

"Right now, our team is prepared for Atlanta," Staley added. "Those guys that are going to be wearing Chargers shoulder pads and helmets are going to be ready to play that game."

With Allen and Williams out, there is extra focus on the wide receiver group.

Joshua Palmer will play after dealing with a recent concussion, but DeAndre Carter is questionable for Sunday due to an illness.

If Carter doesn't play, that means only one of the five receivers on the Chargers initial 53-man roster (Palmer) will be active Sunday.

"It's a big one. I just want to take advantage of it," Palmer said of the opportunity that awaits him Sunday. "Like I was saying before, just being on the same page with Justin [Herbert], doing what the coaches are asking me to do to the best of my abilities. Just play my game."

The Bolts currently have Jason Moore, Jr. and Michael Bandy on the active roster, with Joe Reed, John Hightower and Keelan Doss on the practice squad.

"It's definitely tough to lose guys like that," Herbert said of Allen and Williams. "We're very aware of how special they are, but we think really highly of the guys behind them.

"They have done a great job stepping up all through camp, all throughout the season. It will be a good challenge for us," Herbert added.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said he expects everyone who is healthy enough to play to be able to chip in.

"I think all of those guys have to be ready," Lombardi said. "We'll see what happens on game day, but like I said before, I think there is enough there to be successful.

"I think everyone who is out there practicing has to be ready. Even if you are the last guy on the practice squad, you have to be ingesting the game plan and be ready," Lombardi added. "Five guys could come up sick on game day, so I think everyone always has to have that mindset to be ready to go."

Staley echoed those thoughts.

"I think [Bandy] has done a really nice job with this opportunity," Staley said. "You guys know Jason Moore, he has been here for a couple years and has been a very dependable player for us. I know that our quarterbacks feel comfortable with both of those guys.

"Then, what you have to be able to do is spread the distribution in other areas to where you're strong — tight end group, running back group — and then come together and put a great plan together," Staley added.

The Bolts sit at 4-3 with 10 games left, and will have to dig deep as they start the second part of their season.

3. Harris' homecoming & kicker No. 3

The Bolts will be on their third kicker of the season against the Falcons.

With Dustin Hopkins out with a hamstring, Taylor Bertolet has been filling in of late. But Bertolet injured his quad in Wednesday's practice and won't play Sunday.

So, meet Cameron Dicker, who played at Texas and recently spent time with the Rams. Dicker made three extra points against the Chargers in the preseason, and also averaged 52.7 yards on three punts.

Bolts long snapper Josh Harris said he and holder JK Scott are doing their best to get Dicker up to speed.

"The week leading up, or the days leading up like today, he'll be out there and we'll get as many reps in as we can just to get out timing down," Harris said Thursday. "At the end of the day, JK and I just have to continue to do our part and make whoever is back there is comfortable and allow them to do their job at the highest level.

"As long as we do our part, then that will make it hopefully easier for them. We always kind of laugh and say that our job is just to make their job as easy as possible," Harris added. "So, take advantage of all the reps that we can get today and tomorrow, talk through any situation that may come up, so that we'll be ready to go."

Harris, meanwhile, will likely be full of emotions Sunday in Atlanta. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Falcons, playing in 156 games for the franchise and earning one Pro Bowl honor.

"I'm looking forward to it. I've got a lot of really good friends, a lot of family still in the area," Harris said. "A lot of family is going to be coming to the game, so I know they're excited about it too. But, being out here now, not being able to get a chance to go to as many of the games anymore, I know they're really excited to see us come back.