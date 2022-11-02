Chargers Mailbag: Bolts Quiet at Trade Deadline, Looking Ahead to Atlanta

Let's dive into the trade deadline right away. These two tweets were a few of many I received about the Bolts and their eventual lack of a move by Tuesday afternoon.

If you've read the Mailbag the past few weeks, you know that I did not expect the Chargers to make a move, a notion that proved to be true. That certainly doesn't mean the Bolts didn't likely call around to see what the market was like.

And while fans are certainly to disagree with what the Bolts did (or didn't) do, here is another attempt at an explanation of why the front office stood pat.

Let's go back to the spring, when the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack and signed defenders such as J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Bryce Callahan and Morgan Fox.

Chargers General Manager might have been the most popular guy on Twitter, with fans and pundits alike praising him for a series of top-notch moves.

Now? People are irate that he didn't make a move for a mid-level player to help the team at the trade deadline.

Welcome to the life of an NFL general manager, where you have to keep an eye on both the current team as well as the squad a few years out.

The Bolts, as we all know, have been hit hard by injuries this season. Is it worth it to trade for a player, such as a wide receiver, right now with the hopes they will save the season?

Not to me.

And as I've stated here before so much — contract, finances, age, health, scheme fit — goes into acquiring a player.

The Chargers are going forward with who they have, even if that group looks a little different than what we saw at the beginning of the season.

But the Chargers will eventually get Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, Joshua Kelley and Dustin Hopkins back from their injuries. The hope is that Keenan Allen returns to full health soon, as well as Joshua Palmer, Donald Parham, Jr., and Chris Rumph II.

One way you can look at it is that collection of players will be the Bolts trade deadline acquisitions.