What the Falcons Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Arthur Smith

On the challenges that the Los Angeles Chargers present:

"Like I said earlier, Herbert, I don't know if there's a better quarterback – you talk about critical-down situations – he's a guy that can extend plays, live arm. He's going to be a challenge. We have to come up with a good plan and we have to play well in all three phases."

On what unique issues RB Austin Ekeler bring to the team:

"He's obviously one that Justin [Herbert] trusts him. They use him a lot of different ways, whether they get the ball to him on the screens or in traditional runs, but he's obviously got a very high comfort level with Austin out in the backfield. He's a damn good football player, you can see some of the similarities when Joe Lombardi uses him, it's kind of comparable to how [Alvin] Kamara is used in the passing game with New Orleans and he's a problem and we have to be aware of where he's at, at all times."

On getting more of a pass rush against Chargers QB Justin Herbert:

"You try every week, how you affect the quarterback, different obstacles, different schemes. Justin gets the ball out really fast; he's not taking a lot of sacks. Like I said, he's a really good football player, they lead the league in pass attempts per game so it's probably going to be really obvious what their gameplan is, their playing to the strengths of their team, Hebert, [Austin] Ekeler, the passing game. Every week there's a different challenge depending on who you are playing, doesn't mean they have to go out there and throw it 50 times. We understand that's a strength of them, obviously, they have a run game, and they have good players back there as well. Any way we can affect the quarterback, we're always looking for that edge."

On his thought about Chargers QB Justin Herbert coming out of college and his progression thus far in his career:

"Well, he was a really good player coming out of college. Where we were – that was the COVID draft in '20 with Joe [Burrow], Tua [Tagovailoa] and Justin, so, where we were picking that year, I mean you look at them. I was a coordinator at the time, but it wasn't like we were taking someone in that range right then. All of those guys went pretty high. You do look at them, I thought he was a good player coming out. Obviously, that class has been pretty special if you look at those three guys and the success that they've had. I don't remember there being a ton of hype on Justin but obviously, people thought highly of him because he went in the top 10. Sometimes you've got to understand what's real and what's not. He's a terrific player, lots of courage in the pocket, can change his arm angle, he's really accurate down the field, pretty complete quarterback. It'll be an interesting matchup right, I don't know the stat on this, you can look it up, when the last time two Oregon quarterbacks were going head-to-head as starters."

On the challenge of facing Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr.: