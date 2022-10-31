5 Questions Facing Chargers After the Bye Week

4. How does Michael Davis play as a starter?

As mentioned above, Jackson is out for the season with a torn patella tendon in his right leg. Jackson had surgery Wednesday but will miss the rest of the season as he faces a long road to recovery.

That means Michael Davis will step in as the starter on the outside, which isn't unfamiliar territory for the cornerback. Davis filled in for Jackson when the latter was benched in Week 6 against the Broncos, and when Jackson didn't play in Weeks 1 and 3.

Davis has good size at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, and also knows the defensive scheme well after starting 14 games in it in 2021. Davis could be a key piece of the defense in the final two-plus months of the season.

5. Can the Chargers be better at home?

The Bolts have played seven games and have 10 remaining, but six of those are on the road. (All AFC teams have an extra road game in 2022, but they will have a ninth home game next season).

The Chargers face a tough slate coming out of the bye week, with four of their next five games on the road: Atlanta, San Francisco, Arizona and Las Vegas. Sandwiched in between those games is a Week 11 home game against the Chiefs. Of the four home games the Chargers have left, three are against AFC teams (Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans) that currently occupy playoff spots in the conference.