Week 9 Game Picks: Chargers or Falcons?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 9 game between the Chargers and the Falcons.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Falcons
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Michael David Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Falcons
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Falcons
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Laura Rutledge
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Falcons
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
