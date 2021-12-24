Chargers Travel to Houston, Earn Six Pro Bowl Nominations

Wednesday: Six Chargers named to the 2022 Pro Bowl

On Wednesday afternoon, the official 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were announced with six members of the Chargers named to the game. Five of those players in Herbert, Bosa, Derwin James, Linsley and Slater were named as starters as well.

Earlier in the day, wide receiver Keenan Allen talked about how Herbert is not only having a Pro Bowl season, but an MVP season.

"He's balling," Allen said. "He's going crazy. He's leading us in his second year. He's just making outstanding play after play. 300 [passing] yards, he's got the most of them. Savage, he's throwing touchdowns to everybody on the field. He's ridiculous."

Staley talked about what a Pro Bowl nomination for Herbert means in just his second year as a quarterback in the NFL.

"I think [it's] a testament to him and his hard work," Staley said. "It's a testament to his teammates. It's a testament to his coaching staff. He's certainly worthy of that selection. I think what he would tell you is that it's because of his teammates. I think that we've had a really, really quality season around him. He's been at the center of everything that we've done as a football team. I'm so proud of his season. I'm so proud of how he's leading our football team."

Five more players for the Bolts were named as alternates including wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler.