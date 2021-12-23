Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Six Chargers Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Dec 22, 2021 at 04:59 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
211222-Pro-Bowl-OTW

The National Football League today announced the Los Angeles Chargers will be represented by six players at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. The six selections are tied for the second-most in the NFL and are the most for the Bolts since the team had a league-high seven in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

The AFC Pro Bowlers include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James Jr., center Corey Linsley and tackle Rashawn Slater. Five of those selections (Herbert, Bosa, James, Linsley and Slater) were named as starters for the AFC. The five starters are tied for the most in the NFL from a single team.

Additionally, five more Chargers were named alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Running back Austin Ekeler (second alternate), wide receiver Mike Williams (third), tight end Jared Cook (fourth), fullback Gabe Nabers (fourth) and defensive lineman Linval Joseph (fifth).

Herbert, the NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has continued his impressive pace to start a career, earning his first all-star recognition. He is the first Chargers quarterback ever to be named to a Pro Bowl within his first two seasons. Entering Week 16, Herbert has an AFC-best 32 touchdown passes, along with 4,058 yards on 360-of-542 passing (66.4 pct.) for a 99.1 passer rating. Coupled with his rookie-record 31 touchdown passes last year, Herbert became the only player in NFL history with 30 passing scores in each of the first two seasons of a career.

In the team's Sunday Night Football win, Herbert became the only player ever to pass for 350 yards and run for 90 yards in a single game. The second-year passer's five game-winning drives this season are tied for a league-high and he has set NFL records through the first two seasons of a career for completions, passing yards and total touchdowns (passing and rushing combined).

With 92 receptions for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns this year, 2021 marks Allen's fifth 1,000-yard season, the most by a Charger in the last 50 years. The Pro Bowl selection marks the fifth of his career — all coming in the last five seasons — the most by a wide receiver in team history. Allen is three catches shy of becoming the second player in NFL history to eclipse 95 receptions in five consecutive seasons. This season, the ninth-year wide receiver tied for the fewest games (111) to reach 700 receptions in NFL history and posted his ninth career game with 12-plus catches and 100-plus yards, the most in league annals.

Related Links

Bosa has been named an all-star for the fourth time in his career, joining Hall of Famer Junior Seau (five Pro Bowls) as the second Chargers defender ever to have at least four Pro Bowl selections within their first five seasons. The Ohio State product leads the NFL with six strip-sacks on the year, which is the most by an AFC player in a season since 2018. With 20 quarterback hits in 2021, Bosa has five seasons with 20-plus QB hits, good for the most by an AFC player since he entered the NFL in 2016. He has a team-best 9.5 sacks on the year and is just three shy of reaching 60 for his career. Bosa has been tabbed as a starter for each of his four Pro Bowl selections.

James has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career and for the first time since his rookie season in 2018, when he also was named a first-team All-Pro. After playing five games in the last two seasons, the defensive Swiss Army Knife has returned to put forth a Comeback Player of the Year campaign, recording 103 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. In the last 20 years, James is the only defensive back to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury. Both of the his all-star selections have been as an AFC starter.

The Pro Bowl selection for Linsley is first of his career after being named a first-team All-Pro last season. The Boardman, Ohio, native signed with the Bolts as a free agent this offseason, leading a revamped offensive line to allow just nine sacks on third down this year, good for the third-fewest in the NFL. The centerpiece of the offensive line, Linsley has played every snap this season with quarterback Justin Herbert, coordinating the protection for the AFC's leader in passing touchdowns.

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection in this past draft, became the first rookie tackle to be named an all-star since Minnesota's Matt Kalil in 2012 and is the first Chargers rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Derwin James in 2018. As the keystone on the offensive line for the league's fourth-ranked total offense, Slater has protected the blindside of reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert to throw for a conference-leading 32 touchdowns. He has blocked for Austin Ekeler to total 17 scrimmage touchdowns, the most by a Charger since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007. Slater joins Marcus McNeill (Chargers, 2006) as the only tackles not selected in the top-10 of the NFL Draft to be named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Ekeler ranks second in the NFL this year with 17 scrimmage touchdowns (10 rushing, seven receiving). He has totaled 1,347 yards from scrimmage in 2021, good for No. 2 among running backs. Meanwhile, Williams has hauled in 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Five of his touchdowns have been go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter or overtime, setting a single-season NFL record. A 12-year veteran, Cook has been a reliable target for the Los Angeles offense, hauling in 41 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns. One of the most versatile fullbacks in football, Nabers has provided lead blocking for the rushing attack while contributing in the passing game and on special teams. Joseph has been the centerpiece of the Los Angeles defensive line, bolstering the defense with 49 tackles (26 solo), a 10-yard sack and two tackles for loss in 2021.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each individual group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 all-star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.

Photos: Justin Herbert Gets Slimed

Take an inside look at Justin Herbert getting slimed by his teammates after winning the Week 13 Nickelodeon NFL Slimetime NVP award.

211208_Slime_TN_002
1 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_006
2 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_010
3 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_014
4 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_018
5 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_022
6 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_024
7 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_027
8 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_031
9 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_032
10 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_034
11 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_035
12 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_038
13 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_040
14 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_043
15 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_047
16 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_050
17 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_052
18 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_054
19 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_058
20 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211208_Slime_TN_059
21 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Injury Update on Donald Parham Jr.

Tight End Donald Parham Jr., stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his third Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season and his second in as many weeks.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
news

Justin Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Herbert today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.
news

Chargers and Trina's Kids Foundation Work to "Fill the Field" This Holiday Season

"Fill the Field – Chargers & Trina's Kids Toy Takeover" initiative aims to fill the Chargers' full100-yard SoFi Stadium field with donated toys that will then be distributed throughout LA.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
Latest News
Advertising