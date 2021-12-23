Six Chargers Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Bosa has been named an all-star for the fourth time in his career, joining Hall of Famer Junior Seau (five Pro Bowls) as the second Chargers defender ever to have at least four Pro Bowl selections within their first five seasons. The Ohio State product leads the NFL with six strip-sacks on the year, which is the most by an AFC player in a season since 2018. With 20 quarterback hits in 2021, Bosa has five seasons with 20-plus QB hits, good for the most by an AFC player since he entered the NFL in 2016. He has a team-best 9.5 sacks on the year and is just three shy of reaching 60 for his career. Bosa has been tabbed as a starter for each of his four Pro Bowl selections.