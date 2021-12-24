10 Insights: Pro Bowl OT Rashawn Slater Headed Home for Christmas

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans:

1) The Chargers' last game in Houston was on Nov. 27, 2016 – a 21-13 win over the Texans. Philip Rivers threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Joey Bosa had seven total tackles (two for loss) and a pair of quarterback hits.

2) Per NFL Media Research, Justin Herbert "leads [the] NFL with 15 games w/ 300+ pass yds since entering NFL in 2020." That's the most in a quarterback's first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. Herbert was named the AFC starter in his first Pro Bowl selection.

3) Herbert needs three touchdowns passes to pass Rivers for the franchise's single-season record of 34.