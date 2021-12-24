10 Insights: Pro Bowl OT Rashawn Slater Headed Home for Christmas

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans:
1) The Chargers' last game in Houston was on Nov. 27, 2016 – a 21-13 win over the Texans. Philip Rivers threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Joey Bosa had seven total tackles (two for loss) and a pair of quarterback hits.
2) Per NFL Media Research, Justin Herbert "leads [the] NFL with 15 games w/ 300+ pass yds since entering NFL in 2020." That's the most in a quarterback's first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. Herbert was named the AFC starter in his first Pro Bowl selection.
3) Herbert needs three touchdowns passes to pass Rivers for the franchise's single-season record of 34.
4) More Herbert, per NFL Media Research: The Chargers are 7-0 this season when he has a passer rating of over 100. L.A. is also 5-0 when Herbert is turnover free.
5) This Sunday will be a homecoming for rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who attended Clements High School in Sugar Land, TX – just 18 miles from NRG Stadium. Slater, who said he grew up a Texans fan, was selected to his first Pro Bowl earlier this week.
6) Wide receiver Keenan Allen was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl. Entering Week 16, he's fifth in the NFL in receptions (92) and sixth in targets (134). "With three receptions, [Allen] will extend his streak of seasons with 95-plus catches to five straight — good for the longest active streak and second-longest streak in NFL history," per Chargers Communications.
7) Allen went over 1,000 yards receiving last week vs. Kansas City. Teammate Mike Williams needs 38 receiving yards Sunday to record a) his second career 1,000-yard season and b) a single-season career high, which is currently 1,001 yards.
8) Familiar faces in Houston: Texans quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton spent the 2020 season with the Chargers in the same position; offensive line coach James Campen also held the same role in Los Angeles last season; quarterback Tyrod Taylor spent two seasons with L.A. from 2019-20; defensive back Desmond King was with the Chargers from 2017-20, earning All-Pro honors in 2018.
9) The Chargers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. Only three teams in the conference, including the Texans, have been eliminated from playoff contention.
10) AFC games to watch in Week 16: Pittsburgh (7-6-1) at Kansas City (10-4); Baltimore (8-6) at Cincinnati (8-6); Denver (7-7) at Las Vegas (7-7); Buffalo (8-6) at New England (9-5).
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.