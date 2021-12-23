10 Insights: Meet the Chargers 2022 Pro Bowlers

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' six Pro Bowl players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl:
1) The AFC Pro Bowlers include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James Jr., center Corey Linsley and tackle Rashawn Slater. Five of those selections (Herbert, Bosa, James, Linsley and Slater) were named as starters for the AFC. The five starters are tied for the most in the NFL from a single team.
2) Justin Herbert is the seventh quarterback to be selected as the starter for the Pro Bowl within their first two seasons, joining Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Dan Marino and Pat Haden.
3) With 92 receptions for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns this year, 2021 marks Keenan Allen's fifth 1,000-yard season, the most by a Charger in the last 50 years. In Week 10 of this season, Allen passed the 8,000 receiving yard milestone for his career joining Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers wide receivers to do so.
4) Derwin James Jr. was nominated to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career as a starter and is the only defensive back to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.
5) The Pro Bowl selection for Corey Linsley is the first of his career after being named a first-team All-Pro last season. The Boardman, Ohio, native signed with the Bolts as a free agent this offseason, leading a revamped offensive line to allow just nine sacks on third down this year, good for the third-fewest in the NFL.
6) Rashawn Slater became the first rookie tackle to be named an all-star since Minnesota's Matt Kalil in 2012 and is the first Chargers rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Derwin James in 2018.
7) Joey Bosa has been named an all-star for the fourth time in his career, joining Hall of Famer Junior Seau (five Pro Bowls) as the second Chargers defender ever to have at least four Pro Bowl selections within their first five seasons.
8) Additionally, five more Chargers were named alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Running back Austin Ekeler (second alternate), wide receiver Mike Williams (third), tight end Jared Cook (fourth), fullback Gabe Nabers (fourth) and defensive lineman Linval Joseph (fifth).
9) Austin Ekeler's 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing, seven receiving) on the year is enough for second most in the NFL behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor with 19.
10) Mike Williams has hauled in 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Five of his touchdowns have been go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter or overtime, setting a single-season NFL record.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
