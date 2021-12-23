10 Insights: Meet the Chargers 2022 Pro Bowlers

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' six Pro Bowl players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl:

1) The AFC Pro Bowlers include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James Jr., center Corey Linsley and tackle Rashawn Slater. Five of those selections (Herbert, Bosa, James, Linsley and Slater) were named as starters for the AFC. The five starters are tied for the most in the NFL from a single team.

2) Justin Herbert is the seventh quarterback to be selected as the starter for the Pro Bowl within their first two seasons, joining Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Dan Marino and Pat Haden.

3) With 92 receptions for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns this year, 2021 marks Keenan Allen's fifth 1,000-yard season, the most by a Charger in the last 50 years. In Week 10 of this season, Allen passed the 8,000 receiving yard milestone for his career joining Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers wide receivers to do so.