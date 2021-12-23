Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Meet the Chargers 2022 Pro Bowlers

Dec 22, 2021 at 06:21 PM
10 insights pro bowl

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' six Pro Bowl players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl:

1) The AFC Pro Bowlers include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James Jr., center Corey Linsley and tackle Rashawn Slater. Five of those selections (Herbert, Bosa, James, Linsley and Slater) were named as starters for the AFC. The five starters are tied for the most in the NFL from a single team.

2) Justin Herbert is the seventh quarterback to be selected as the starter for the Pro Bowl within their first two seasons, joining Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Dan Marino and Pat Haden.

3) With 92 receptions for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns this year, 2021 marks Keenan Allen's fifth 1,000-yard season, the most by a Charger in the last 50 years. In Week 10 of this season, Allen passed the 8,000 receiving yard milestone for his career joining Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers wide receivers to do so.

4) Derwin James Jr. was nominated to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career as a starter and is the only defensive back to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.

5) The Pro Bowl selection for Corey Linsley is the first of his career after being named a first-team All-Pro last season. The Boardman, Ohio, native signed with the Bolts as a free agent this offseason, leading a revamped offensive line to allow just nine sacks on third down this year, good for the third-fewest in the NFL.

6) Rashawn Slater became the first rookie tackle to be named an all-star since Minnesota's Matt Kalil in 2012 and is the first Chargers rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Derwin James in 2018.

7) Joey Bosa has been named an all-star for the fourth time in his career, joining Hall of Famer Junior Seau (five Pro Bowls) as the second Chargers defender ever to have at least four Pro Bowl selections within their first five seasons.

Related Links

Photos: Bolts Gear Up for Week 16

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211222_Gallery_002
1 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_001
2 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_003
3 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_004
4 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_005
5 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_006
6 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_007
7 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_009
8 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_012
9 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_011
10 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_013
11 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_014
12 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_016
13 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_017
14 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_015
15 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_018
16 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_019
17 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_020
18 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_021
19 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_022
20 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_023
21 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_024
22 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_025
23 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_027
24 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_026
25 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_028
26 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_030
27 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_029
28 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_032
29 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_033
30 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_031
31 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_034
32 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_036
33 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_035
34 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_047
35 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_037
36 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_038
37 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_039
38 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_040
39 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_046
40 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_041
41 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_048
42 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_042
43 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_044
44 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_045
45 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_049
46 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_050
47 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_052
48 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_051
49 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_054
50 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_053
51 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_055
52 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_056
53 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_057
54 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_058
55 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_059
56 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_060
57 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_065
58 / 62
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_061
59 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_062
60 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_064
61 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211222_Gallery_063
62 / 62
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8) Additionally, five more Chargers were named alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Running back Austin Ekeler (second alternate), wide receiver Mike Williams (third), tight end Jared Cook (fourth), fullback Gabe Nabers (fourth) and defensive lineman Linval Joseph (fifth).

9) Austin Ekeler's 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing, seven receiving) on the year is enough for second most in the NFL behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor with 19.

10) Mike Williams has hauled in 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Five of his touchdowns have been go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter or overtime, setting a single-season NFL record.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Chargers Rush for Season-High 192 Yards on TNF

Running back Austin Ekeler has now scored a touchdown in six straight games.
news

10 Insights: Chargers D Applying Pressure to Opposing QBs

Los Angeles' defense has 18 quarterback hits, eight sacks and forced six turnovers over the last two weeks.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.
news

10 Insights: Kyzir White Set to Join Derwin James Jr. in Century Tackle Club

The duo could be the first Chargers teammates with 100 tackles in the same season since Junior Seau and Rodney Harrison in 2000.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Defense Shows Up Big Against Bengals

Los Angeles had a season-high six sacks and tied a season high with four takeaways.
news

10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Former Ohio State edge rushers Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Ekeler has scored in eight of 11 games this season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Quarterback Justin Herbert has 15 total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Los Angeles has allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season.
news

10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler are third and fourth respectively in scrimmage yards among running backs.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Chargers Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
Latest News
Advertising